SofaSlahlane | Would you be a stay at home husband?

"Maybe a husband's place is in the kitchen?"

07 September 2018 - 09:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Malume stays at home while his wife works.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

The social media streets were lit once again on Thursday evening when Moja Love's popular reality show Sofa Slahlane featured a man who stays at home while his missus works.

Jabu is looking for a job and so has chosen to be a stay-at-home dad while his wife Thandi brings home the money.

Like other episodes of the reality show, this one tested the stereotypes of love and society and once again sparked a fierce debate on whether it was right for malume to stay at home with the kids.

Fans of the show were certainly surprised at the arrangement and made their feelings known through memes and messages on Twitter.

Others were not as trusting of Jabu and wondered if he was up to some dodgy business or would switch up when he finally finds work.

And while not everyone agrees with Jabu's decision there were more than a few dudes in the streets who were keen to be someone's Jabu.

