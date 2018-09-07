#SofaSlahlane | Would you be a stay at home husband?
"Maybe a husband's place is in the kitchen?"
The social media streets were lit once again on Thursday evening when Moja Love's popular reality show Sofa Slahlane featured a man who stays at home while his missus works.
Jabu is looking for a job and so has chosen to be a stay-at-home dad while his wife Thandi brings home the money.
Stay at home father, feels that his gender is not a reason to allow his wife Thandi, to handle the finances, whilst he takes care of all the household duties. Thandi is still hopeful that she will one day become a stay at home mother and her husband will handle the finances. pic.twitter.com/2LH7mYVQph— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) September 6, 2018
Like other episodes of the reality show, this one tested the stereotypes of love and society and once again sparked a fierce debate on whether it was right for malume to stay at home with the kids.
Fans of the show were certainly surprised at the arrangement and made their feelings known through memes and messages on Twitter.
I can imagine my Dad as a house husband #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/pC5mslaTd8— Matimu Fly (@clerancematimu) September 6, 2018
He irons??? #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/Pjg30WXpO9— la miki minach (@HlatseMonty) September 6, 2018
They do not have much but yaz they seem happy #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/sEIYTSXGrR— NJ RAMAPHOSA (@NJ_Khathi) September 6, 2018
Funny how people are quick to say a man is under a spell when he helps with the house chores. #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/th4428t4oh— Mashudu 🐳 (@Vho_Nkomo) September 6, 2018
Why So Many Stay-at-Home Dads Are Depressed?— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) September 6, 2018
Strangers are suspicious, our friends are patronizing, and stay-at-home moms often won't let you into their club.#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/oPyOMLNWlg
Man doesn't help around the house:— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) September 6, 2018
"He's useless"
Man helps around the house:
"Bamdlisile"#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/1ilUdKy6mk
Tonight on #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/pXbkcnlfWi— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) September 6, 2018
Me as a stay at home dad:#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/yeiBMRk4n2— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) September 6, 2018
Others were not as trusting of Jabu and wondered if he was up to some dodgy business or would switch up when he finally finds work.
But what if Jabu brings home side chicks when his wife is at work and his kids are at school? 🤔😑😂 #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/4GnftmZXSV— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) September 6, 2018
I Just Hope The Guy Doesn't Switch Up When He Gets A Job #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/pQIpowbv6A— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) September 6, 2018
And while not everyone agrees with Jabu's decision there were more than a few dudes in the streets who were keen to be someone's Jabu.
Would you be a stay at home dad if your wife/partner was making 12 million?— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords) September 6, 2018
Me:#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/HUeuokUAV4
Guys I'm ready to be someone's Jabu #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/wAX2fn7xrm— NJ RAMAPHOSA (@NJ_Khathi) September 6, 2018
#SofaSlahlane Jabu is one lucky man.. pic.twitter.com/ypMM5VnzKL— Ragneezy Lothbreezy (@AthiBakana21) September 6, 2018