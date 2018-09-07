WATCH | Kempton Park kid goes viral with Elvis dance moves

A video of an eight year old Kempton Park schoolboy dancing has gone viral, with over 284,000 views so far.

Joshua Ziervogel is a student at Laerskool Van Riebeeck Primary and was the lead in a school production. His performance to Redfoo's Juicy Wiggle has drawn major applause, with many comparing his dance moves to Elvis.

Wearing a leather jacket and his hair styled, Joshua was the star of the show. The video was posted by Frans Swart on his Facebook page and was shared over 8,000 times and got over 430 comments.

Check out the video below.