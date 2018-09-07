'You saved my life' - Craig Lucas on the days after his open letter

The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas has described the days following his decision to open up about his sexuality and suicidal thoughts, saying the positive response from those close to him saved his life.

The star penned an open letter earlier this week detailing the compromises he's made for fame that "almost cost him his sanity and life". Craig revealed that he is gay and that he struggled to come out of the closet, which caused him to contemplate suicide after winning the reality music competition.

He further opened up about how even though his career was flourishing he was "wholly depressed" and "suicidal thoughts plagued" him.

Craig said even though he thought he would lose some relationships and was scared some people would "disown" him, the letter was met with support from his fans, family and some in the industry.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday Craig said he was inundated with calls and messages after the letter went viral on social media.

"I have received over a thousand messages over the last two days," he revealed on Instagram Stories.

He added that he might not be able to thank everyone personally but they saved his life.

"Know this, each and everyone of you saved my life. And I’m going to live my life from here on out paying that forward."

He dedicated a song he wrote entitled Freedom to all those who had stood by him over the last few days.