Gabisile Tshabalala: I'm looking for an acting gig

Safta award-winning actress Gabisile Tshabalala may have won over audiences in Intersexions and Scandal! but recently revealed that she is struggling to find an acting gig.

Gabi took a break from Scandal! three years ago to become a mom. She returned to screens as a host in SABC 1's #TBT last year, but revealed to Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Monday that she is still looking for acting work.

"I'm looking for a job but these people aren't giving me a job. I'm looking for a job so I am auditioning now. So if they are listening, give me a job," she said.

The star is not letting it phase her though and has been busy with other projects, including a radio gig on internet station Sauma HD and a new single with DJ Dino Bravo entitled Ngya Gcwala Ngawe.