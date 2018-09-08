Gabisile Tshabalala: I'm looking for an acting gig
Safta award-winning actress Gabisile Tshabalala may have won over audiences in Intersexions and Scandal! but recently revealed that she is struggling to find an acting gig.
Gabi took a break from Scandal! three years ago to become a mom. She returned to screens as a host in SABC 1's #TBT last year, but revealed to Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Monday that she is still looking for acting work.
"I'm looking for a job but these people aren't giving me a job. I'm looking for a job so I am auditioning now. So if they are listening, give me a job," she said.
The star is not letting it phase her though and has been busy with other projects, including a radio gig on internet station Sauma HD and a new single with DJ Dino Bravo entitled Ngya Gcwala Ngawe.
That beautiful feeling when hearing your song on radio 😃🔊🎶👌🏾— New Single Stay Real. Out Now 🔊🎶 (@DJDINOBRAVO) September 3, 2018
Bless up to @METROFMSA for playing the new banger with @gabisilet
Get it right now on all digital platforms pic.twitter.com/unTkQaZik6
Fans have missed her acting since she left Scandal! and while opening up about her exit on Power FM earlier this year, Gabi hinted at the politics on set that forced her to leave.
"So many things happened that people actually don't know about. I was on Scandal! and then things stopped. I fell pregnant and there was so much politics behind the scenes, so I decided that listen I am not going to fight about this. I guess I did not feel at home anymore and I was like it's fine, let's move on."