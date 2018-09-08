Levels! NBA star Lebron James supports Caster Semenya in Berlin

Olympic champion Caster Semenya continues to fly the SA flag incredibly high, so it's not surprising that she has a fan in NBA star Lebron James.

Lebron hooked up with Caster earlier this week at the 2018 International Stadionfest in Berlin, Germany.

Caster's wife shared pictures of the special moment on Instagram.

"@castersemenya800m your smile says it all comrade finally you met your icon @kingjames."

Caster said Lebron just made her year by watching her race.

"When the greatness meet up. You just made my year for showing up to watch me race. This is too much," she said.