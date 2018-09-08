Moshe Ndiki turns 'leaked cellphone number' mishap into a good deed
Even though Moshe Ndiki was livid when his cellphone number was leaked on social media, in the end the fiasco contributed to making a difference in someone's life.
Shortly after Moshe's number was made public a desperate mother made contact with him for any help.
Moshe created a WhatsApp group to assist the struggling mom, which resulted in people donating money and baby essentials.
The TV personality added to the donations and his team recently donated the goods to the young mom.
"My team and my mom delivered, I'm crying in the club."
Remember when my number was exposed to social media by a pathetic liar mah baby?— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) September 3, 2018
A lady reached out to me and I started a group on whatsie called "a mother's love" and i received donations added my own and now we are here,my team and my mom delivered,I'm crying in the club.😭 pic.twitter.com/aBtIU2cnhv