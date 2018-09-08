TshisaLIVE

Moshe Ndiki turns 'leaked cellphone number' mishap into a good deed

08 September 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Moshe Ndiki was happy he could help a mother.
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

Even though Moshe Ndiki was livid when his cellphone number was leaked on social media, in the end the fiasco contributed to making a difference in someone's life. 

Shortly after Moshe's number was made public a desperate mother made contact with him for any help. 

Moshe created a WhatsApp group to assist the struggling mom, which resulted in people donating money and baby essentials. 

The TV personality added to the donations and his team recently donated the goods to the young mom. 

"My team and my mom delivered, I'm crying in the club." 

