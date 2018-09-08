Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26

Mac Miller, a rapper from Pittsburgh whose debut album topped the charts in 2011 after his upbeat style gained a following online and who previously dated singer Ariana Grande, died on Friday in Los Angeles at age 26, officials said.

He was found unresponsive at his home in the Studio City neighborhood and pronounced dead there, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement. Celebrity website TMZ reported that Miller died of an apparent drug overdose. These reports however have not been confirmed yet.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, had discussed his use of drugs, particularly the misuse of prescription cough syrup, in media interviews and rap lyrics. The coroner's office did not release the cause of death, saying an autopsy was pending.

Miller's family in a statement confirmed the death and called him "a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans." PARTY-STYLE SONGS Miller first gained a following at age 18 with his mixtape "K.I.D.S." in 2010, and early in his career was known for party-style songs with videos that went viral.