WATCH | Cassper Nyovest channels his dad's dance moves

08 September 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper shows off how his dad dances.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest kicked off a #GetsGetsa20Challenge by imitating the way his dad dances. 

It's no secret that Cass can burn a hole in a dancefloor, and it seems like he inherited those rocking dance moves from his dad. 

Cassper shared a video of himself breaking it down on Instagram and revealed that his ol' man dances like this. 

Cass how about you and your dad go head-to-head in a dance challenge? 

P.S. We reckon your ol' man will give you a run for your money! 

