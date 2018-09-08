WATCH | Cassper Nyovest channels his dad's dance moves
08 September 2018 - 12:00
Cassper Nyovest kicked off a #GetsGetsa20Challenge by imitating the way his dad dances.
It's no secret that Cass can burn a hole in a dancefloor, and it seems like he inherited those rocking dance moves from his dad.
Cassper shared a video of himself breaking it down on Instagram and revealed that his ol' man dances like this.
Cass how about you and your dad go head-to-head in a dance challenge?
P.S. We reckon your ol' man will give you a run for your money!