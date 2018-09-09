TshisaLIVE

Siphiwe Tshabalala pens the sweetest letter to his wifey

09 September 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bokang are couple goals.
Image: Instagram/Bokang Montjane

Soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala and his wife, Bokang Montjane are out here serving major couple goals. 

Despite the pressures that come with being in the spotlight Siphiwe and Bokang have remained grounded and away from drama of any sort. 

And after so many years together, they're still completely smitten with each other. 

Siphiwe penned the sweetest note to Bokang, describing her as his "best friend". 

"To my best friend, wife, mother/father of my child and my prayer warrior. Thank you for doing this crazy thing called life with me. I’m so blessed to have you in my life. Dankie Bosso." 

