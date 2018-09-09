SNAPS | Connie Ferguson's Forbes cover is the classiest we've seen!
TV mogul Connie Ferguson is on the cover of Forbes Woman Africa.
And, she oozes class and sophistication in bucket loads.
Dressed in a fiery red business blouse with simple makeup and her sleek hairdo - Connie totally nailed it.
Let's also talk about how it looks like she's aging in reverse?
@its_karenm @forbeswomanafrica What an amazing shoot I had!🙌🏾 I can’t wait for this issue to be on the shelves tomorrow!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 @saadique my brother from another mother, I’m obsessed with this clean, classic look!👌🏾 What a wow!😍😍😍 @nomsamadida you are simply amazing!🙌🏾 What a team!🙌🏾😍 This September - November issue will be on shelves tomorrow. Be sure to grab yourself a copy!😬 I appreciate you!🙏🏾❤️😘 Red Jacket by @khosinkosi ❤️❤️❤️
Thank you nana!🙏🏾💃🏽❤️😘#Repost @prince_axol ・・・ The epitome of greatness. 😍😍 I got myself a copy of @forbeswomanafrica ! 🙌🏾❤️ September - November edition 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @connie_ferguson #theoriginal #covergirl #aqueen #passion #perfectionist #mentor #thebest #hardwork #mother #bestie #inspiration