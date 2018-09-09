TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Connie Ferguson's Forbes cover is the classiest we've seen!

09 September 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Connie Ferguson is a classic woman.
Connie Ferguson is a classic woman.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

TV mogul Connie Ferguson is on the cover of Forbes Woman Africa. 

And, she oozes class and sophistication in bucket loads. 

Dressed in a fiery red business blouse with simple makeup and her sleek hairdo - Connie totally nailed it. 

Let's also talk about how it looks like she's aging in reverse? 

