Zoleka Mandela: 'I'm over overweight'

Zoleka Mandela has revealed that doctors have advised her to see a dietician after she put on a few kilos, which is dangerous for her health.

The author who is a cancer surviour said currently weighing 89,2kgs is the heaviest she's ever been.

I'm back from my doctor's appointment and received the saddest news ever - I have to see a dietician now that I weigh 89,2kgs ... I'm overweight and need to lose a few kilos for the benefit of my health. I am by far at my heaviest," she said.

After the death of her grandmother and political stalwart Ma Winnie Mandela, Zoleka stopped exercising and drowned her grief in comfort eating.

She tried to find the light-hearted side of the situation.

"On a more lighter note. But guys, seriously - I can't drink alcohol, I can't do drugs, I can't smoke or take diet pills because I'm an addict and now I can't even eat what I want? How can food hate me so much?"

Zoleka has since been on a mission to shed the kilos.