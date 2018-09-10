Drake & Meek Mill squash the beef after three years
After three years of diss tracks, threats and giving each other the cold shoulder, Drake and Meek Mill have finally settled their explosive feud.
The pair, who were once close friends performed together over the weekend when Drake called Meek on stage for a surprise performance during a concert in Boston for the song Dreams and Nightmares.
What a moment. Drake & Meek beef is officially done.— HYPEBEAST Music (@HYPEBEASTMusic_) September 9, 2018
🎥: @WordOnRd pic.twitter.com/qQL0l09Hiz
After smoking the peace pipe, Drake took to Instagram where he told Meek that he was happy the pair could finally put aside their differences.
"I'm happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose," he added.
This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose 🙏🏽🙌🏽 (Cue the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” adlib)
The pair went to war in 2015 when Meek warmed his Twitter fingers to claim that Drake didn't write his own raps and couldn't be compared to the likes of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.
The claims rocked the hip-hop world and soon #TeamDrake was squaring up to #TeamMeek.
While Drake's team rushed to defend him the man unleashed a diss track on Meek called Charged Up and then after further taunting from Meek, another called Back To Back.
Meek dropped several more references to Drake and ghost writing in his music over the next year before the beef was put in the fridge to chill.
Drake hinted at peace between the two earlier this year when he wore a T-shirt in support of Meek on stage but this weekend was the first time he publicly spoke about the feud being squashed.
The Twitter streets were a mess in reaction with some clever cats even using Nike adverts to jump on the bandwagon.
Drake and Meek Mill are now cool after 3 years.— Solomzi (@SolomziJen) September 10, 2018
Mara wena you won't forget about R200 you loaned me a week ago pic.twitter.com/0ArvmtR6zc
If nicki and cardi are beefin and drake making friends again imma wait here for that @MeekMill @chrisbrown @Migos @IAMSAFAREE @Drake @djkhaled collab pic.twitter.com/cnQv1sRtIK— Gregory Wilson (@SoGregoryWilson) September 10, 2018
Drake bringing Meek Mill on stage is literally when you and your bro trippin over the same shawty in kindergarten and y’all realize she ain’t worth it so y’all go back to coloring together— Laz Lean Lungisa 🕊 (@LaZbeInfamous) September 9, 2018
Pusha T watching Drake and Meek Mill squash their beef. pic.twitter.com/zsGkCC2PmJ— 🦉 (@nuffsaidmoe) September 10, 2018
Nicki Minaj after seeing Meek Mill and Drake become friends again: pic.twitter.com/vRaZKE5r09— Tuna Boylu (@tunaovoxo07) September 10, 2018
Meek mill and drake this year at the super bowl ????? @MeekMill @Drake pic.twitter.com/23cxCEk1y2— ABetta (@abetterer_619) September 10, 2018
Now for AKA and Cassper to do the same?