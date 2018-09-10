TshisaLIVE

Drake & Meek Mill squash the beef after three years

10 September 2018 - 11:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Meek Mill and Drake performed together over the weekend and ended a long-standing feud.
Meek Mill and Drake performed together over the weekend and ended a long-standing feud.
Image: Scott Legato/ Getty Images (Meek Mill) & Gallo Images/ Prince Williams/ Wireimage (Drake)

After three years of diss tracks, threats and giving each other the cold shoulder, Drake and Meek Mill have finally settled their explosive feud.

The pair, who were once close friends performed together over the weekend when Drake called Meek on stage for a surprise performance during a concert in Boston for the song Dreams and Nightmares.

After smoking the peace pipe, Drake took to Instagram where he told Meek that he was happy the pair could finally put aside their differences.

"I'm happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose," he added.

The pair went to war in 2015 when Meek warmed his Twitter fingers to claim that Drake didn't write his own raps and couldn't be compared to the likes of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

The claims rocked the hip-hop world and soon #TeamDrake was squaring up to #TeamMeek.

While Drake's team rushed to defend him the man unleashed a diss track on Meek called Charged Up and then after further taunting from Meek, another called Back To Back.

Meek dropped several more references to Drake and ghost writing in his music over the next year before the beef was put in the fridge to chill.

Drake hinted at peace between the two earlier this year when he wore a T-shirt in support of Meek on stage but this weekend was the first time he publicly spoke about the feud being squashed. 

The Twitter streets were a mess in reaction with some clever cats even using Nike adverts to jump on the bandwagon.

Now for AKA and Cassper to do the same?

