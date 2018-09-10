TshisaLIVE

Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered

"They're planning games at their wedding? It might turn out to be their entire marriage."

10 September 2018 - 10:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Silindile and Sibusiso's wedding had people on the edge of their seats.
Image: Twitter/ Our Perfect Wedding

The Twitter streets were a mess on Sunday when Silindile and Sibusiso shared their wedding with the nation on reality show Our Perfect Wedding and even decided to play games at the ceremony.

While the wedding was a real jump, it was the couple's laid-back style that had fans glued to their screens.

From the chilled decor to games and their facebeats that made the internet shake, the couple were doing it their way regardless of what guests or viewers thought. 

Here are just three moments that had fans feeling all types of ways.

They decided to play games at their wedding

The guests were properly entertained not only by the speeches but also the games.

The makeup was next level

Well, at least she saved a few Randelas.

The return of the sneaky cameraman

The OPW cameraman always grabs the best, and most unexpected, moments.

IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over OPW's makoti's serving of eyebrows!

The bride's eybrows had a life of their own fam... Twitter was never ready!
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

IN MEMES: Twitter thinks Promise's speech reeked of jealousy for OPW bride!

That woman went on and on about how the bride NEEDED perfume... during the people!
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love

Nomsa Buthelezi wants the world to know she's completely besotted with her her girlfriend Zandile.
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

IN MEMES | OPW makoti waited 14 years for her hubby to return

Sis waited 14 whole years for her guy to come back to her... she's brave!
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

