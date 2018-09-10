Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered
"They're planning games at their wedding? It might turn out to be their entire marriage."
The Twitter streets were a mess on Sunday when Silindile and Sibusiso shared their wedding with the nation on reality show Our Perfect Wedding and even decided to play games at the ceremony.
While the wedding was a real jump, it was the couple's laid-back style that had fans glued to their screens.
From the chilled decor to games and their facebeats that made the internet shake, the couple were doing it their way regardless of what guests or viewers thought.
Here are just three moments that had fans feeling all types of ways.
They decided to play games at their wedding
The guests were properly entertained not only by the speeches but also the games.
#OurPerfectWedding di games at a wedding pic.twitter.com/OcS1bpRFqB— LoveAndLight (@LesediKeo) September 9, 2018
#opw i guess they didn't have bridal shower , the games r played there guys— mamaKAmpho (@kaytee_moshe) September 9, 2018
Who decided the must play games at a wedding??😯😯🙄— The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) September 9, 2018
Yall play too much..#OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/uKX9i91oYx
They planning games at their wedding? It might turn out to be their entire marriage. Games. #OPW pic.twitter.com/6P0MbIRW20— Boujhetto (@TMathibel) September 9, 2018
Wait you guys play games ko lenyalong ? Really ? Games ? 😩😩😩😩😩😭 #opw pic.twitter.com/epvxmfMrUl— God's chosen🌼💫 (@Ketso28) September 9, 2018
The makeup was next level
Well, at least she saved a few Randelas.
😂😂😂even #opw presenter is confused pic.twitter.com/xh1OZ9CjyD— Banie Gold (@BanieGold) September 9, 2018
Lmao saving costs #opw pic.twitter.com/LyXzDVW3N5— Buhle Veedemar (@funekanobuhle) September 9, 2018
Dear make up artist, if this your best job then I want a refund #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/DkOyeTPAJ5— Section 10 (@zapsdavandal) September 9, 2018
Makoti uyayishaya iMake-Up Yoh!!!!😂😂😂💔😪#OPW@OPWMzansi pic.twitter.com/RHT03vwQwE— Silindile Angel (@angel_silindile) September 9, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding when people from Bush try to explain the make up issue pic.twitter.com/LsWLKvknuE— sipho mlilo dlamini (@mlilo2go) September 9, 2018
The return of the sneaky cameraman
The OPW cameraman always grabs the best, and most unexpected, moments.
#OurPerfectWedding ...lets settle this 1st,camera man aint loyal😂😂 pic.twitter.com/otmxIffbvw— Ruth (@Ruthless_mag26) September 9, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— 👑Ikumkani_Ka_Mwelase👑 (@sipho_mwelase) September 9, 2018
Please Khuzani (u)cameraman tuu 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xKvzVkeOJf
#OurPerfectWedding cameraman😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KgjfrcszuA— Miss Cynthia (@sassyhitekani) September 9, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding cameraman won’t see the gates of heaven struu🤞🏼😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5dR4yRlTeL— Clement Kwebu (@ClementKwebu) September 9, 2018
And the cameraman just had to show the legs #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/f5BNQcugM3— Semangmanyane (@DMathope) September 9, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding lol cameraman shady AF 😂😅😂😅👇👇👇 #OPW pic.twitter.com/PbfUBDLhRS— 🐝TALLGUYBEE🐝 (@gift_bee) September 9, 2018
The legs mara cameraman #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/NH224iU7V8— Oupakie (@Mr_Oupakie) September 9, 2018