Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered

The Twitter streets were a mess on Sunday when Silindile and Sibusiso shared their wedding with the nation on reality show Our Perfect Wedding and even decided to play games at the ceremony.

While the wedding was a real jump, it was the couple's laid-back style that had fans glued to their screens.

From the chilled decor to games and their facebeats that made the internet shake, the couple were doing it their way regardless of what guests or viewers thought.

Here are just three moments that had fans feeling all types of ways.

They decided to play games at their wedding

The guests were properly entertained not only by the speeches but also the games.