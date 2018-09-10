Lerato Kganyago on allegedly being 'stalked': I’m terrified, this is getting out of hand

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has been left terrified and has turned to police for help after allegedly being stalked by an unknown man.

The man has allegedly been sending her messages and videos addressing her as his queen.

Lerato posted several screenshots of conversations with the man on Twitter.

She told followers that the man has been harassing her for months even though she had blocked several of his numbers.

"For the past couple of months he has been harassing me, and has changed numbers, more than 7 times each time I've blocked him. No one knows where he gets my number from."

Lerato said efforts to trace the man's identity was unsuccessful as he keeps changing his number.

The Metro FM personality shared a video the man sent her with his shirt off.

"I'm not one to get scared but this has me crying no."

Lerato added that she was left terrified by his advances.

"I'm terrified because this is really getting out of hand. I have opened a case and I am getting assistance. Ladies please be aware," he said.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE for additional comment Lerato confirmed she was at the police station opening a criminal case.