Mduduzi Mabaso: Actors should focus on education rather than fame

Veteran actor Mduduzi Mabaso has been in the industry long enough to know that fame doesn't last, that's why he's encouraged those around him to invest in their craft and education rather than seek the spotlight.

Mduduzi will soon hit local TV screens as a self-made millionaire in e.tv's drama series Imbewu.

He told TshisaLIVE that if he was ever to hit the jackpot and become a millionaire he would invest in education.

"The first thing I would do is make sure my kid's school fees are sorted. Education is so important. I think that if people knew the value of education in this industry, it would change a lot of people's thinking."

He said that while some actors were out living their best life, there were others who were working hard on preparing for their roles and even helping out behind the scenes.

"There are actors and actresses who are going into production and directing. It is really a positive step. We need more of it because we are the only ones who can determine the future of the industry. We need to be active and do what we can to make sure there are always quality productions out there."

Mduduzi has been a part of several projects over the last few years including Rhythm City and the western film Five Fingers For Marseilles. He has previously worked on international films Blood Diamond and Hotel Rwanda.

He said that in time he may be keen to direct his own film but was focusing on his acting right now.

He added that it was just a matter of time before the world started seeing the investment local actors put into projects and give local films the same respect as international ones.

"People say that we are not quite at Hollywood standard but I think we are. We have a lot of talented actors who are serious about their craft."