Mona Monyane details how her friend was targeted in attempted 'trafficking' incident at Pretoria club

Mona and a few of her friends were out when the incident occurred.

10 September 2018 - 10:57 By Karishma Thakurdin
Mona Monyane has spoken out to warn other women.
Image: Instagram/ Mona Monyane

Actress Mona Monyane has detailed how a close friend narrowly escaped with her life after she was drugged and lured to a nearby apartment, while they were out on a girls night on Saturday.

The suspected trafficking attempt took place at Moloko nightclub in Pretoria.  

Mona cast the spotlight on the terrifying experience on Twitter and warned other women to be extra vigilant when they're out. 

"My friend could've been gang raped or murdered they wouldn't let her out the apartment she literally had a nervous breakdown screaming & crying and that's when they released her," Mona tweeted. 

Mona went on to explain how the waitress allegedly offered them all a round of shots, but her friend was the only one who accepted the drink. 

Moloko club's management issued a statement on  in response to the allegations. 

"We at Moloko are completely surprised and shocked by the allegations of human trafficking activities purported to be taking place at Moloko with the assistance of our staff. We have accordingly engaged the assistance of the SAPS to investigate this matter further," read part of the statement. 

