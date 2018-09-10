Mona Monyane details how her friend was targeted in attempted 'trafficking' incident at Pretoria club

Actress Mona Monyane has detailed how a close friend narrowly escaped with her life after she was drugged and lured to a nearby apartment, while they were out on a girls night on Saturday.

The suspected trafficking attempt took place at Moloko nightclub in Pretoria.

Mona cast the spotlight on the terrifying experience on Twitter and warned other women to be extra vigilant when they're out.

"My friend could've been gang raped or murdered they wouldn't let her out the apartment she literally had a nervous breakdown screaming & crying and that's when they released her," Mona tweeted.