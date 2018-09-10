Mona Monyane details how her friend was targeted in attempted 'trafficking' incident at Pretoria club
Mona and a few of her friends were out when the incident occurred.
Actress Mona Monyane has detailed how a close friend narrowly escaped with her life after she was drugged and lured to a nearby apartment, while they were out on a girls night on Saturday.
The suspected trafficking attempt took place at Moloko nightclub in Pretoria.
Mona cast the spotlight on the terrifying experience on Twitter and warned other women to be extra vigilant when they're out.
"My friend could've been gang raped or murdered they wouldn't let her out the apartment she literally had a nervous breakdown screaming & crying and that's when they released her," Mona tweeted.
She is still in shock and I don't know how she would like to proceed with this but I can't keep quite. There are men in thay club who are hunting girls. Protect yourselves, don't accept drinks, travel in groups. Be AWARE. These men won't stop.. yoh I'm so shaken...— Mona Skenjana (@MonaMonyane) September 8, 2018
Mona went on to explain how the waitress allegedly offered them all a round of shots, but her friend was the only one who accepted the drink.
What's worse is that waitress offered ALL of us shots. My friend was the ONLY one who took her shot and she ended up almost getting trafficked or raped. I'm so angry. She can't remember what the 3 nigerian men looked like who led her from the club💔 YOH!🤢— Mona Skenjana (@MonaMonyane) September 8, 2018
Moloko club's management issued a statement on in response to the allegations.
"We at Moloko are completely surprised and shocked by the allegations of human trafficking activities purported to be taking place at Moloko with the assistance of our staff. We have accordingly engaged the assistance of the SAPS to investigate this matter further," read part of the statement.