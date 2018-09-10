Mzekezeke is back & fans are still convinced he's DJ Sbu in disguise
There was a time when musician Mzekezeke was filling up venues, dominating charts and the search for the man behind the black mask was the nation's favourite past time.
Well the muso is officially back in the game and fans are still convinced the man behind the mask is DJ Sbu living a second life on stage.
Sbu announced the return of the faceless kwaito star late on Sunday evening and posted a video of him performing. He also revealed that Mzekezeke already has 21 shows booked for the festive season.
View this post on Instagram
#BREAKINGNEWS Looks like @mzekezekets is back 🤣. KWAITO music might just be back! 21 shows booked for this festive. No hit song. No new music. No tv show. Just the love. It's amazing the power of a brand built 17 years ago still resonates with South Africans to this day NAMANJE. I saw him rock a sold out @joburgtheatre last week with a 20 year old DJ @lindash_97 Last night I saw him shutdown a 50k @royalheritagefestival crowd in Venda as a surprise ACT. The love was real 🙏🏿🇿🇦 #AYEYESUMMER2018!!! #RIPBrownDash
Sbu claimed Mzekezeke was selling out shows of over 50,000 people despite having no TV show, no new music and no hit songs.
Fans were quick to congratulate Sbu on his "return" even though he repeatedly denied it was him.
But even pictures of Mzekezeke and Sbu sharing a stage couldn't convince Twitter. The streets weren't bothered and called for police affidavits, as well as, a press conference to prove Sbu wasn't Mzekezeke.
We want an interview with both parties present, Mzekezeke answering all the questions and @djsbu just sitting there doing nothing— The Fixer 👑 (@PoshTeedkay) September 10, 2018
In the meantime 😂😏— weird drugs 🍍 (@RakgadiKoolKat) September 10, 2018
Nigga thinks he’s slick yazi we want an affidavit to prove he ain’t Mzekezeke pic.twitter.com/id6HgADp96
From the police abuti Sbu , a pic of you le Mzakes , some DNA as well and a PowerPoint presentation explaining this shenanigan 👏🏾— weird drugs 🍍 (@RakgadiKoolKat) September 10, 2018
Ps . Kopa MoFaya hle pic.twitter.com/F1usygFbhO
Waiting for an exclusive interview between DJ Sbu & Mzekezeke. pic.twitter.com/ZqRhOCV1Cd— Thandolwethu👑 (@richard_mashiya) September 10, 2018
Dj Sbu must respect us. if he wants to bring Mzekezeke back he should put on the mask on himself and be Mzekezeke again, not this nonsense he's trying to pull pic.twitter.com/vH1YWlGeAf— Sati Sase Mpumalanga (@AubreyChiibi) September 9, 2018
How about someone book @djsbu n @MzekezekeTS to perform at the same time, same stage? pic.twitter.com/04nOQ0tzFr— Rlindo Tshidza (@RTshidza) September 10, 2018
So @djsbu let Mandela die without knowing the true identity of #Mzekezeke ICON #mofaya pic.twitter.com/lVOlOPMCXy— bAd (@Occur_ence) September 10, 2018
We need a collabo of @djsbu and @MzekezekeTS tjovitjo pic.twitter.com/wXSg3J6sUV— shadrack (@shadrack900) September 10, 2018
Nah then the guy playing the decks is a dj SBU impersonator pic.twitter.com/ib6a38U20r— BULUMKO JOMBILE (@purplejasmines) September 10, 2018