Mzekezeke is back & fans are still convinced he's DJ Sbu in disguise

There was a time when musician Mzekezeke was filling up venues, dominating charts and the search for the man behind the black mask was the nation's favourite past time.

Well the muso is officially back in the game and fans are still convinced the man behind the mask is DJ Sbu living a second life on stage.

Sbu announced the return of the faceless kwaito star late on Sunday evening and posted a video of him performing. He also revealed that Mzekezeke already has 21 shows booked for the festive season.