TshisaLIVE

Mzekezeke is back & fans are still convinced he's DJ Sbu in disguise

10 September 2018 - 12:50 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Sbu claims he is not Mzekezeke.
Image: Via DJ Sbu's Instagram

There was a time when musician Mzekezeke was filling up venues, dominating charts and the search for the man behind the black mask was the nation's favourite past time.

Well the muso is officially back in the game and fans are still convinced the man behind the mask is DJ Sbu living a second life on stage.

Sbu announced the return of the faceless kwaito star late on Sunday evening and posted a video of him performing. He also revealed that Mzekezeke already has 21 shows booked for the festive season.  

Sbu claimed Mzekezeke was selling out shows of over 50,000 people despite having no TV show, no new music and no hit songs.

Fans were quick to congratulate Sbu on his "return" even though he repeatedly denied it was him.

But even pictures of Mzekezeke and Sbu sharing a stage couldn't convince Twitter. The streets weren't bothered and called for police affidavits, as well as, a press conference to prove Sbu wasn't Mzekezeke.  

