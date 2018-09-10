Simz Ngema & Anga join Isidingo -Here's the tea
If you weren't already watching Isidingo, now might be a good time to get your TV licence sorted and tune in because the show has welcomed not one but two big stars to its cast.
Actress Simz Ngema, who also recently featured on Mzansi's hit drama show The Queen started filming with the SABC 3 soapie last week.
The move was confirmed by Isidingo publicist Yvonne Siphuka, who told TshisaLIVE that Simz will play the role of Phindile Shezi on the show.
“She started shooting on the 6th of September and we are excited for her fans to see her on-screen as she portrays the character of Phindile Shezi,” she said.
Simz on-screen debut is set for November 26.
Around the same time fans can expect to see the return of actor Anga Makubalo in his role as Obakeng.
He had previously hinted at returning to a soapie he had starred in before, sparking speculation he may have returned to Generations as MJ.
Anga previously joined Isidingo in 2016 and Yvonne said the production was excited to have Anga back.