Simz Ngema & Anga join Isidingo -Here's the tea

The move was confirmed by Isidingo publicist Yvonne Siphuka, who told TshisaLIVE that Simz will play the role of Phindile Shezi on the show.

“She started shooting on the 6th of September and we are excited for her fans to see her on-screen as she portrays the character of Phindile Shezi,” she said.

Simz on-screen debut is set for November 26.

Around the same time fans can expect to see the return of actor Anga Makubalo in his role as Obakeng.