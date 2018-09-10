The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash

But 18-year-old Paballo is nothing like his character and tells TshisaLIVE he was told from the moment he got the role that the hate would come pouring in.

"I remember the first meeting I had with the show's producers Kutlwano (Ditsele) told me to prepare for the worst because the character is the worst of the scum. He told me not to internalise the hate and to realise that people hate the character, not me. Now I welcome the hate. It means that I am doing a great job. I am loving it."

And while social media is ready to cancel him, he says his female fans love him and don't mind coming to ask for pictures.

"The other day I was in the shops and these two girls were staring at me. They asked if I was the guy from The Herd and when I told them I was they asked for pictures. They were going crazy. They even followed me on the way home."

The Herd is Paballo's first major TV gig and he detailed the "emotional rollercoaster" he went through while having to "take drugs and shoot people" when he had never done it before.

"The most difficult thing for me was trying to make it look normal to take cocaine because I have never taken drugs and I have never been around that. It was stuff like learning how to cut cocaine and talk at the same time. It took practice and preparation. I had to study what people on cocaine act like, to make it look natural. I also haven't handled a gun before and now I had to shoot and 'kill'. But with great direction and teamwork, it went well."