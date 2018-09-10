Tsitsi Chiumya & Bongani Dube of Trevor Noah's NationWide series are funny AF!

Upcoming comedians Tsitsi Chiumya and Bongani Dube are part of a new crop of comedians handpicked by Trevor Noah to feature on his NationWild series.

While both of them are reppin’ Limpopo, 25-year-old Tsitsi hails from Lebowakgomo and already has a Safta which he won for Scriptwriting – TV Comedy as part of the ZANews team.

Bongani who says he’s 29-years-handsome was born in Venda and realised he was made for comedy after two years in the corporate world.

TshisaLIVE had a light-hearted chat with Tsitsi and Bongani who has us chuckling with their answers.

When did you realise you wanted to get into comedy?

Bongani: Well… I guess like the first time I failed in tertiary, I was ‘Erm… maybe academics is not for me, lemme try and do comedy'.

TshisaLIVE: Eh. Failed a module, a course of the whole degree nje?

Bongani: Ehhh no let’s just leave it at failed. LOL!

Tsitsi: My journey was a lil bit weird because I was studying Games at Wits when the comedy bug bit. But I always knew I wanted to impact people, you know in a smiley, laughy way.