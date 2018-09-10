Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again!
Lady Zamar's "unique and avant-garde" fashion sense became the talk of the town once again when she performed at the Idols SA top 10 announcement on Sunday night.
The Charlotte hitmaker hit the Twitter trends list moments after tweeps found out she was set to perform.
Even though Lady Zamar's performance was totally on point that was overshadowed by the sheer, blue lace jumpsuit she wore.
.@Lady_Zamar gave us the perfect blend of high energy and soulful vocals performing 'It's You - Dreaming'. How'd you love that Mzansi? https://t.co/ja4jrEsdhn #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Yehr2dF1XH— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 9, 2018
The singer's designer came under fire, with some tweeps calling for the person to be sacked.
#LadyZamar is also a Fashion designer but her style is kaak....inoba zinjani impahla azenzayo?— Paul Xola Mzizi (@paulmzizi) September 9, 2018
#IdolsSA #ladyzamar— On The Glow (@Senz_Nene) September 9, 2018
I don't know why Lady Zamar insists on dressing herself and I wonder who is going to buy her clothing range 🙄
Can the beautiful #LadyZamar fire her wardrobe stylist please #IdolsTop10Announcement— Ella Mpofu (@ellam304) September 9, 2018
Kanti #LadyZamar hasn’t fired her stylist yet 🤦🏾♀️ oh Haai #IdolsSA— Bongi Mdo ka Dlanjwa (@mararabon) September 9, 2018
How many of you want #LADYZAMAR To retire from Style? She's wearing Lace Jamsuit...shit shes out of it and uyabhimba maaarn nxa!!#IdolsSA #IdolsSA2018 pic.twitter.com/c5bfmuJJhE— Bantu (@Bantu13530853) September 9, 2018
I give up #ladyzamar I thinks she does it purposely jus to get us talking— Sicelo Henry (@henry_sicelo) September 9, 2018
I was patiently waiting for ladyzamar's outfit more than her performance. The only thing missing from that outfit is that nigerian doek #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/cw9adUTba7— Rembuluwani (@rembulis) September 9, 2018
LadyZamar jumpsuit 🙄🙄🙄. Kanti why do we expose our bodies Yeah!#IdolsSA— Thembs_NdebeleQueen (@Thembs66011131) September 9, 2018
This isn't the first time Lady Zamar topped the trends list for her dress sense so it was like water off a duck's back.
The songstress ignored the negativity and focused on the great time she had on the Idols SA stage.
Thank you so much #IdolsSA 🎶 for having me... I appreciate the invite and amazing hospitality and professionalism 💙 #BlueJay— 👑KingZamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 9, 2018
👑KingZamar pic.twitter.com/uT8OQ7zwud
During an interview on YFM two weeks ago Lady Zamar said she wasn't going to change her style for people.
"First of all, people need to stop dragging me for what I wear. Like, I am not going to dress the way you want me to. When it comes to performances, we will give them what they want. When it comes to public appearances, I will give you what you want. When I'm at home, doing my thing, it's not your place, you don't have a say. I don't have a say in what you wear," she said.
Ya'll heard that Mzansi?