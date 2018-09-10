Vosho dance moves & blindsides: Did your faves make it to the Idols top 10?
The streets feel played by some of the judges' decisions.
There was anger, tears, celebration and a little bit of shock on Sunday night when reality singing competition Idols SA aired.
The music competition's top 10 was announced on Sunday with some of the show's front runners like King B, Mthokozisi and Thando securing their place.
But of course not everyone was too chuffed about the selection and tweeps were especially unhappy about "cold" Thando snaking in ahead of Lethabo Ramatsui, who had become known affectionately as Wattahmelon.
For the record: Thando is just shy yáll.
Hai guys Uwatermelon didn't go through... And Cold Thando made it? Kanjani? Nivoter ikak Satafrika #IdolsSA2018 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/U2qNNYZR7F— 👑YolandaZondo (@YolandaZondo) September 9, 2018
Watermelon never! You must be on the top 10 #IdolsSA2018— Hazel Maseko (@MasekoHazel) September 9, 2018
Wattahmelon & Dalene deserve to be in the top 10😫💔 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/I8iMkw5483— Ty (@tyron248) September 9, 2018
Whaaaaaaaat ??? So wattahmelon isn’t in the Top 10 😭😭🙆🏽♂️#IdolsWattahmelon #IdolsSA2018 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/p92jGsvZoG— KingFab (@kingfabNatee) September 9, 2018
Luckily for national peace King B was given a spot on the top 10 alongside Yanga, Nosipho, Ntokozo, Xae, Thando, Mthokozisi, Thato, Lincoln and Niyaaz.
The singer celebrated with a trademark vosho during his performance.
The streets were a mess with memes and jokes in response.
Excellent Mzansi Well-done #IdolsSA as I vosho with #IdolsKingB pic.twitter.com/X9lfkamU6D— Jabu (@thabangjel) September 9, 2018
Vosho your way into top10 #KingB ,that’s what’s up 😜🙌🏼🙌🏼 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/kxW66P85he— Moe Chanda (@MoeChanda) September 9, 2018
King B does a mean Vosho 👌🏽 Zodwa watch out #idolssa— Bitch Come Here (@Andi02751278) September 9, 2018
Yaaasss @Idols_KingB *Joins in on doing the vosho* #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/WRRDnKHqIx— Ri_novated (@Ri_vamped92) September 9, 2018
@kingB_idol knew he was gonna make it😂. That vosho does it for me all the time💃💖😂😂. Congrats my King 🎉 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/6AleeDDzPp— 17 September 🤗🎂🎉✨!! (@Sarbiie_k) September 9, 2018
Let’s keep voting King B.I want to see that vosho every week🤣 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/WGxDWAQp3C— Ron (@drdwing) September 9, 2018