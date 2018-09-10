Vosho dance moves & blindsides: Did your faves make it to the Idols top 10?

There was anger, tears, celebration and a little bit of shock on Sunday night when reality singing competition Idols SA aired.

The music competition's top 10 was announced on Sunday with some of the show's front runners like King B, Mthokozisi and Thando securing their place.

But of course not everyone was too chuffed about the selection and tweeps were especially unhappy about "cold" Thando snaking in ahead of Lethabo Ramatsui, who had become known affectionately as Wattahmelon.

For the record: Thando is just shy yáll.