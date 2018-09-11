TshisaLIVE

Attention Connie & Shona | Zodwa Wabantu wants to join The Queen

Zodwa says her goal is to vosho with Petronella.

11 September 2018 - 12:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu has her eye on a TV role.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu is dead serious about becoming an actress when she hangs up her dancing shoes next year and has reached out to producer Connie Ferguson to ask for a role on The Queen.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE she was jumping up and down when her name was mentioned by the show's Petronella on Monday.

In a conversation, Petronella said she wanted Vee to get married so that she could vosho like Zodwa.

Zodwa said it was a sign that now was her time to shine on screen.

"I didn't even know that Ma Connie knows my name. I mean, I know that people know me but to have my name mentioned was great. Maybe they can sit down and plan a role for me. It is like I am everywhere and I am coming for everything. It is only a matter of time."

She said she wanted to go for auditions now and her ideal role would see her partying in the streets and dancing with Petronella.

"I want to be on the streets in eKasi, a bubbly person that is living their life and filled with drama. Maybe there will be alcohol and lots of different clothing. It must reflect who I am. I will dance with Petronella. I like her. I feel like we will get along even off screen."

It is all part of the grand plan to add to her growing career.

"I don't want to force myself on people like other celebrities but the fact that my brand hasn't dropped since I started shows that I am here to stay. I want to add to my career in levels. I am feeling it. This is my time to be on TV now."

Zodwa has previously made a cameo appearance on SABC 1 soapie Uzalo. 

