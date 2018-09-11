Caster Semenya’s partner Violet gushes over her as Nike ad goes viral
As a Nike advert featuring South African running sensation Caster Semenya went viral online, her partner Violet Raseboya has hailed the star as an inspiration who never fails to surprise.
Caster's campaign for the sporting brand features an advert showing the star's life moving backwards until the moment she took her first steps. Her voice is heard questioning her haters.
It ends with the line: When you're born to do it, Just do it.
Too fast? Too bad. I was born to do this. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/ahQV9JyCxp— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) September 10, 2018
While thousands of social media fans have responded to the advert, Caster's wife Violet took to Instagram to gush over her partner.
In a love letter to Caster she thanked the star for teaching her the importance of not listening to hate or holding onto someone who does not respect you.
"You taught me something about life: I mustn't lose myself trying to hold onto someone who doesn't care about losing me. I must always hold to God and You did the same," she said in the letter.
Posting a picture of another advert from the campaign where the words "faster" morph into "Caster" Violet said that Caster was an inspiration.
"You are such an inspiration to me, you surprise me everyday. May God keep on giving you that strength. I love you. Your friends and family loves you," she added.
The campaign comes just days after an advert from the company featuring American NFL player Colin Kaepernick caused controversy and led to some burning the company's merchandise
Colin has got tongues wagging over the last two years by kneeling during the American national anthem in protest against racial injustice.