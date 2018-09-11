IN MEMES: Mazet & Maki can't die, Twitter won't handle it

There's a lot of things tweeps can handle but losing Lockdown's Mazet and Maki is not one of them.

The dangerous pair went full cray cray on Monday night's episode when the prison went into riot zone. The pair were not holding back and sommer took the chaotic circumstances as an opportunity to have their own revenge spree.

But hearts stopped when Maki and Mazet were shot. It's still not clear if the pair are dead or still knocking on heaven's door, but fans aren't sure they want the answer.

All the people want is for their favs to be okay. So much drama can't be healthy...