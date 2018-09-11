IN MEMES: Mazet & Maki can't die, Twitter won't handle it
Lockdown is becoming a bit too much to handle for tweeps in these streets!
There's a lot of things tweeps can handle but losing Lockdown's Mazet and Maki is not one of them.
The dangerous pair went full cray cray on Monday night's episode when the prison went into riot zone. The pair were not holding back and sommer took the chaotic circumstances as an opportunity to have their own revenge spree.
But hearts stopped when Maki and Mazet were shot. It's still not clear if the pair are dead or still knocking on heaven's door, but fans aren't sure they want the answer.
All the people want is for their favs to be okay. So much drama can't be healthy...
Tonight's episode got my lil sis crying😭😢💔Literally😥😥#Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/pEzFjlvAkG— OVO_🇿🇦 (@Manaiwa_Tee) September 10, 2018
Mazet must not die kodwa, it’s impossible shame. My relationship with lockdown will end if she dies #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/oOU2AXAvhv— 🔥Mamii.Fuego🔥 (@Nomasonto98) September 10, 2018
#Lockdownmzansi aaah maZet wethu shaaaa😓😓😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/6WrWYJsYmF— Bertha AKA Shakira Wakawaka🙄🙄🙄 (@BerthaHawells3) September 10, 2018
How do you expect us to handle so much drama 😭😭😭 #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi and the sound tracks @nelisiwe_sibiya 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2I0MHDgafz— Bandile Mbatha (@BandileMB) September 10, 2018
Ma Z and Maki 💔💔💔💔💔#Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/EDtZJBidTV— 🆒-COOLKID ✴️ (@Cebo11210202) September 10, 2018
But then #LockdownS3 bafethu.....— Merriam Mashishi (@MerriamMashishi) September 10, 2018
I khant!! Yoooh #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/FUDSrYpSKH
Why y’all gotta kill MaZet and Maki like that ?!!!!! #Lockdownmzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/aNEF5YYcdW— kaMaseko (@sibusimaseko) September 10, 2018
MaZet 💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/6d7LC9gH86— 💛Mam'Xesibe 💛 (@Cee_baa_M) September 10, 2018
Maar did they have to shoot down mazet le magwaza vele? #LockdownS3 #LockDownMzansi pic.twitter.com/veJYLGGTlX— Tidi (@Tidimellow) September 10, 2018
#LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 Deserves endless awards!! Idc Idc Idc pic.twitter.com/h4bJzIb87r— first lady. (@_karabohlali) September 10, 2018