IN MEMES: Here's why Twitter is calling for 'dumb' Mmabatho's head

After last night's episode of The Queen, viewers are convinced that Mmabatho was helped in school, because her level of "dumbness" doesn't convince them that she got her qualification on merit.

The viewers came to that conclusion after Mmabatho untied a very dangerous Diamond, endangering the lives of everyone, including hers. Immediately when Diamond was free from the shackles, he got a gun and pointed it straight at his saviour.

Twitter was too annoyed by Mmabatho's actions to feel sorry for her, they even thought perhaps it would be better for everyone if she just died in the crossfire.

They had the memes for it.