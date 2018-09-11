Nicki Minaj breaks her silence on Cardi B fight
The streets were quarter to cancelling US rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday after she finally broke her silence on her fight with Cardi B.
The pair were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week afterparty over the weekend, with Nicki storming out of the party and Cardi missing a shoe.
According to TMZ Cardi confronted Nicki and threw her shoes at her when she could not physically reach her. She also left the scene with a "bump" over her eye, which she allegedly got after a security guard elbowed her in the heat of the moment.
While Cardi took to Instagram shortly after the incident to suggest the argument was over Nicki talking about her 8-week-old child, Nicki told listeners on her Apple Music radio show Queen that she would never speak ill of anyone's child.
"I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown sh*t," she said.
Nicki said the fight was "so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon people who have their life together".
"I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf*ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt," she added.
She later suggested that Cardi had built her career on favours and sympathy.
Soon the internet was a flurry of activity with people trying to throw their two cents into the debate.
And of course, the Twitter FBI don't sleep. They brought more files than Zuma to a secret meeting and called Nicki out for her comments.
Nicki Minaj: *talks shit about Cardi*— EddieMonster (@Eddie_Nissman) September 10, 2018
Nicki Minaj a minute after: "btw my new music video is coming TODAY make sure to watch it!!!!!!!!"
Using Cardi's name to promote her unwanted music, AGAIN. That's so so sad. She is becoming the new Azealia Banks
#NickiMinaj is a bully who's self righteous and manipulative. Once she's exposed, she becomes civil and rational, but only to deflect and save face.— Jeff Baker (@Fight4TheYouth) September 10, 2018
She spins the situation to work in her favor. But the fact remains that people don't just lash out, unprovoked.
Nicki Minaj literally just said "I've never stopped any women's bag" Except she got a woman FIRED from her job for criticizing her? And wrote this giant hate message?pic.twitter.com/RJL6JhvIDG— Cardi's Servant // I'M STAYING RIGHT HERE (@cardibservant) September 10, 2018
Nicki Minaj on Queen radio (2018): “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting.”— Immortal Object™️ (@_musicaddixt) September 10, 2018
Nicki Minaj on “No Frauds”(2017): “What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?” -in reference to Remy Ma going to jail and not being able to raise her son for six years. #lies
I think that NICKIMINAJ is wrong for what she said about @CardiBLite baby because you can't not just talk about anyone child like that like cardi b is a good mother and I think that cardi b is better then @NICKIMINAJ .I think that @NICKIMINAJ need to know that she better pic.twitter.com/8wTHfNSnIy— Mashay Hester (@MashayHester) September 11, 2018
Imagine caring about “embarrassing” the black race in front of white people like that makes any difference in how we are treated.— Mark (@mypostdemise) September 11, 2018
Imagine being Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj going off on Cardi for a whole hour but where was this energy when Remy dragged her to hell and back? #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/0c4ZfL4hQ2— Justin 🇵🇷 (@jagrlo) September 10, 2018
Nicki's fans were also not here to play and defended their queen.
Cardi B threw a branch at Nicki, Nicki Minaj threw the whole damn tree 🤣 #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/pm9ZMdXVMx— A 🥀 (@adxoa_) September 10, 2018
Cardi B came for Nicki Minaj with no receipts, Nicki is coming for Cardi with facts, receipts, stats and truth. You don’t have to get physical to be the winner. #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/hwIK9qI09X— ☕️ (@__andreanna) September 10, 2018
NICKI MINAJ ENDING CARDI'S CAREER AFTER THAT #NYFW ALTERCATION #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/n4f8ByzOgt— Come See About Me (@TheRealMusiji) September 10, 2018
When Cardi b finds out Nicki minaj has exposed her.#QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/COStOzY6JI— ParkTheBus (@MonsterAmongGoD) September 10, 2018