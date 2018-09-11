Nicki Minaj breaks her silence on Cardi B fight

The streets were quarter to cancelling US rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday after she finally broke her silence on her fight with Cardi B.

The pair were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week afterparty over the weekend, with Nicki storming out of the party and Cardi missing a shoe.

According to TMZ Cardi confronted Nicki and threw her shoes at her when she could not physically reach her. She also left the scene with a "bump" over her eye, which she allegedly got after a security guard elbowed her in the heat of the moment.

While Cardi took to Instagram shortly after the incident to suggest the argument was over Nicki talking about her 8-week-old child, Nicki told listeners on her Apple Music radio show Queen that she would never speak ill of anyone's child.

"I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown sh*t," she said.

Nicki said the fight was "so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon people who have their life together".

"I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf*ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt," she added.

She later suggested that Cardi had built her career on favours and sympathy.

Soon the internet was a flurry of activity with people trying to throw their two cents into the debate.

And of course, the Twitter FBI don't sleep. They brought more files than Zuma to a secret meeting and called Nicki out for her comments.