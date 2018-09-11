WATCH | Malcolm X gave this KZN family R10,000 to fix their home
Businessman Malcolm X, who is popularly known as 'the peoples' blesser' has made a KZN family's dreams come true when he gave them R10, 000 to fix their home.
In a video shared on Instagram, Malcolm revealed how he gave the family the money a month ago.
He returned to visit the family and was excited to see that the renovations on the house was finished.
Malcolm also returned to continue the #TheXChallenge in making a difference in peoples' lives.
Malcolm X has made headlines over the past few months for showering students and anyone in need with Randelas.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE last month Malcolm said he didn't view himself as a blesser.
""I am not a blesser. I tell people that I am not a blesser. I am not rich. I will not take you to Dubai. I don't see myself as a blesser. I am just simply giving to people in need. I am not looking for anything in return."
A man known as Business Malcolm X has taken South Africa by storm after videos and pictures emerged of him giving money to the less fortunate. Meet the man behind the hundreds of good deeds who is taking over social media. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive