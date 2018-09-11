WATCH | Malcolm X gave this KZN family R10,000 to fix their home

Businessman Malcolm X, who is popularly known as 'the peoples' blesser' has made a KZN family's dreams come true when he gave them R10, 000 to fix their home.

In a video shared on Instagram, Malcolm revealed how he gave the family the money a month ago.

He returned to visit the family and was excited to see that the renovations on the house was finished.

Malcolm also returned to continue the #TheXChallenge in making a difference in peoples' lives.