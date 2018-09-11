TshisaLIVE

Winnie Ntshaba opens up about the lessons her mom's sudden death taught her

11 September 2018 - 12:59 By Chrizelda Kekana and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Actress Winnie Ntshaba said her mother's sudden passing made her realise what people and things matter the most in her life.
Actress Winnie Ntshaba said her mother's sudden passing made her realise what people and things matter the most in her life.
Image: Instagram/Winnie Ntshaba

Life sometimes gives you dramatic curve balls that reveal profound things you may have been missing and unfortunately for actress Winnie Ntshaba, it was her mother's sudden death that woke her up.

The Herd actress told TshisaLIVE her mom died suddenly in November last year and because of the devastating loss, she's had to re-organise her time to ensure that her family occupies the top spots on her priority list.

"At the moment, I am busy being a mother and taking care of me. Strengthening my relationship with God. After losing our mother in November last year I realised 'Winnie, you have to take care of you'. I take each day as a gift from God. I've had to really focus on it because with my mother's death it was sudden. Today she was with us then the following day she was gone just like that."

Winnie said she's been working on living in the moment and trying to make the most of the time she has with her loved ones.

View this post on Instagram

Then Sunday it's #TheHerdMzansi💃😍

A post shared by Bawinile (@winnie_ntshaba) on

This renewed focus has also been extended to her work life and Winnie shared that she'll be shooting MTV Shuga and that she plans on continuing to do the most on The Herd.

The actress, who is most popular for her Generations character Khethiwe now graces the screens every Sunday as the witch Mamngadi on The Herd. Her character has been keeping Mzansi on the edge of their couches and Winnie says she loves making people fall in love with her work.

Winnie explained that her new outlook on life has also made it easier for her to break free from the "desire" to fit in or to please other people at the expense of her joy.

"The power to be me in all the senses. I think every person's superpower lies in really living their truth. To just do you. For the longest time I've struggled with trying to please people at the expense of my peace and my joy. When I realised it, it was a heavy wake up call... to say 'Hey, it's okay to say no, you don't have to say yes to everything'."

That's the spirit!

Revealed | Cassper doesn't own the #FillUp trademark and can't take action

Cassper Nyovest might be able to take action in the future if the trademark is granted.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Distruction Boyz' Que on becoming a dad - 'I was a boy, now I'm a man'

"I can't describe how my life changed the moment I held him. It was like something was coming over me."
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

WATCH | Malcolm X gave this KZN family R10,000 to fix their home

Malcolm X has struck again to give back to those in need.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Lerato Kganyago on allegedly being 'stalked': I’m terrified, this is getting out of hand

"I'm not one to get scared but this has me crying now."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem TshisaLIVE
  2. Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26 TshisaLIVE
  3. Babes Wodumo serves major sauce! TshisaLIVE
  4. Letoya Makhene gets back into shape after 4th baby TshisaLIVE
  5. WTF! Twitter left shook as shoes fly off in Cardi B & Nicki Minaj FIGHT! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
Williams fined after controversial US Open final
X