Winnie Ntshaba opens up about the lessons her mom's sudden death taught her
Life sometimes gives you dramatic curve balls that reveal profound things you may have been missing and unfortunately for actress Winnie Ntshaba, it was her mother's sudden death that woke her up.
The Herd actress told TshisaLIVE her mom died suddenly in November last year and because of the devastating loss, she's had to re-organise her time to ensure that her family occupies the top spots on her priority list.
"At the moment, I am busy being a mother and taking care of me. Strengthening my relationship with God. After losing our mother in November last year I realised 'Winnie, you have to take care of you'. I take each day as a gift from God. I've had to really focus on it because with my mother's death it was sudden. Today she was with us then the following day she was gone just like that."
Winnie said she's been working on living in the moment and trying to make the most of the time she has with her loved ones.
This renewed focus has also been extended to her work life and Winnie shared that she'll be shooting MTV Shuga and that she plans on continuing to do the most on The Herd.
The actress, who is most popular for her Generations character Khethiwe now graces the screens every Sunday as the witch Mamngadi on The Herd. Her character has been keeping Mzansi on the edge of their couches and Winnie says she loves making people fall in love with her work.
Winnie explained that her new outlook on life has also made it easier for her to break free from the "desire" to fit in or to please other people at the expense of her joy.
"The power to be me in all the senses. I think every person's superpower lies in really living their truth. To just do you. For the longest time I've struggled with trying to please people at the expense of my peace and my joy. When I realised it, it was a heavy wake up call... to say 'Hey, it's okay to say no, you don't have to say yes to everything'."
That's the spirit!