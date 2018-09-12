AKA flexes about his bottle being luxury edition: Where was your bottle anyways?

In true AKA style he's stuntin' on his haters once again with the announcement that his Cruz vodka deal had been extended to a "luxury edition".

This means it's here to stay and counting that guap!

The rapper shared the good news on Twitter and also took time to reflect on haters who thought this moment would never come. He also asked them to sommer let him know if they had any issues, so he can sort them out quick quick.

"People tried to diss me for a bottle saying 'limited edition' imagine ... where was your bottle anyways?" he asked.