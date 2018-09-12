TshisaLIVE

Cardi B's sister gets involved in Nicki Minaj feud: 'I don’t talk, I fight'

12 September 2018 - 09:47 By Kyle Zeeman
Hennessy has weighed in on her sister's feud with Nicki.
Image: Instagram/ Hennessy

It seems that Cardi B's beef with Nicki Minaj has become a family affair after the star's sister responded to the feud between the musicians. 

While the internet was losing its mind over an altercation at a New York Fashion Week afterparty over the weekend, with Nicki storming out of the party and Cardi missing a shoe, fans started messaging Hennesey to ask her thoughts on the matter.

According to Bossip Hennessy hit them back in the comments section telling fans she was all action.

"I don’t talk, I fight," she responded.

She also denied her sister was being dragged and said Cardi was just the talk of the town. 

“B**ches making you the main topic of their conversation isn’t dragging sis.”

According to TMZ Cardi confronted Nicki at the party and threw her shoe at her when she could not physically reach her. Cardi also left the scene with a "bump" over her eye, which she allegedly got after a security guard elbowed her in the heat of the moment.

While Cardi took to Instagram shortly after the incident to suggest the argument was over Nicki talking about her 8-week-old child, Nicki told listeners on her Apple Music radio show Queen that she would never speak ill of anyone's child. 

"I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown sh*t," she said.

