IN MEMES | Twitter is totes here for Big Boy's 'ska ba hemisa' tendencies!
After a relaxing vacation things are looking bright for the Mabitselas, while Mantuli and the Seakamelas are literally seeing flames. And Twitter is totes here for Big Boy's flexing.
Not only do the Mabitselas have a nice sun kissed glow from Durban, Leshole is also smitten with a Zulu girl while Big Boy has enough bragging rights to fill the Vaal Dam.
Meanwhile the Seakamelas are facing bankruptcy and Mantuli is in hospital due to stress induced health issues.
Twitter literally lives for the shade Big Boy keeps throwing at Mantuli. They completely went gaga when they heard Mantuli is having breathing difficulties. Big bBoy added spice and said, "Ska ba hemisa Mabitsela!".
The memes were hilarious.
#SkeemSaam Ska ba hemisha Mabitsela 😂😂😂😂😂 Big Boy is a legend watseba 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YIcak4Igj2— Emily T (@Emily8_T) September 11, 2018
Did big boy just said it? Heheheheh skaba hemisa!😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/p5I78qCkCl— Joséph Ntlema® (@Joseph_Ntlema) September 11, 2018
Lmao Big Boy gives me life #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VTIvrOqAf1— The Philosopher (@Abel_Nkosinathy) September 11, 2018
King Selepe Lesedi🔵 (@DJKingSelepe) September 11, 2018
Big boy :
Mabitsela ska ba Hemisa
😂😂😂😂




#SkeemSaam
Bathong Big Boy!!😂😂Yaz i shouldnt be laughing but as for "Heart attack,skaba hemisa Mabitsela"😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0THeoUsdDi— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) September 11, 2018
So according to Big boy Mantuli has a bad luck that needs to be cleans by sea water 😂😂 are seka ba Hemisa Mabitsela😂😂😂#SkeemSaam iwalk ka Big boy these days😂😂 pic.twitter.com/klKeK2a6Ay— Sinethemba Madini (@mydin_madini) September 11, 2018
Can't wait for big boy to show off this two piece to Mantuli #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8AQNNuzZG2— Tuks, Inno and 99 others |🇿🇦 . (@Tuks_Mac_Inno) September 11, 2018
#SkeemSaam big boy ska hemisa mabitsela pic.twitter.com/AjR6tsyJx7— #CTCFC final (@Lungahnii) September 11, 2018
Big boy gives me life #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1pWWFUZa3s— LISA (@AnelisaTyokwana) September 11, 2018
Leshole: bare mma ntuli o ko spetlele o palelwa kego hema— Mogaleemang👑 (@malopang) September 11, 2018
Big boy:lol o skaba hemisa cos otswa Durban 😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ZKmj0THvct
Big Boy though 😂😂😂 "Osa ba hemisa"...when the poor lady couldn't literally breath #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fGHZGr9Hap— ♡Melanin💐 (@BiancaMegan22) September 11, 2018
#SkeemSaam Big Boy is killing me softly 😂😂 😂😂😂😂are:" Skaba Hemisa Mabitsela"... Mantuli opallwa kego hema 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/LF2GRcGZPN— Thatosegatlhe (@Thatosegatlhe4) September 11, 2018