TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter is totes here for Big Boy's 'ska ba hemisa' tendencies!

12 September 2018 - 09:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam's Big Boy and Leshole had a great vacation in Durban.
Skeem Saam's Big Boy and Leshole had a great vacation in Durban.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

After a relaxing vacation things are looking bright for the Mabitselas, while Mantuli and the Seakamelas are literally seeing flames. And Twitter is totes here for Big Boy's flexing.

Not only do the Mabitselas have a nice sun kissed glow from Durban, Leshole is also smitten with a Zulu girl while Big Boy has enough bragging rights to fill the Vaal Dam.

Meanwhile the Seakamelas are facing bankruptcy and Mantuli is in hospital due to stress induced health issues.

Twitter literally lives for the shade Big Boy keeps throwing at Mantuli. They completely went gaga when they heard Mantuli is having breathing difficulties. Big bBoy added spice and said, "Ska ba hemisa Mabitsela!".

The memes were hilarious.

Attention Connie & Shona | Zodwa Wabantu wants to join The Queen

Zodwa says her goal is to vosho with Petronella.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Revealed | Cassper doesn't own the #FillUp trademark and can't take action

Cassper Nyovest might be able to take action in the future if the trademark is granted.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video

Sbahle Mpisane's family have come under fire for 'forcing' her to appear in the tocuhing video.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Winnie Ntshaba opens up about the lessons her mom's sudden death taught her

"Today, she was with us then the following day she was gone, just like that," Winnie said on her mother's death.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again! TshisaLIVE
  2. Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26 TshisaLIVE
  3. The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X