IN MEMES | Twitter is totes here for Big Boy's 'ska ba hemisa' tendencies!

After a relaxing vacation things are looking bright for the Mabitselas, while Mantuli and the Seakamelas are literally seeing flames. And Twitter is totes here for Big Boy's flexing.

Not only do the Mabitselas have a nice sun kissed glow from Durban, Leshole is also smitten with a Zulu girl while Big Boy has enough bragging rights to fill the Vaal Dam.

Meanwhile the Seakamelas are facing bankruptcy and Mantuli is in hospital due to stress induced health issues.

Twitter literally lives for the shade Big Boy keeps throwing at Mantuli. They completely went gaga when they heard Mantuli is having breathing difficulties. Big bBoy added spice and said, "Ska ba hemisa Mabitsela!".

The memes were hilarious.