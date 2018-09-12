TshisaLIVE

#The Queen

LOL! Here’s why Bra Jakes & Schumacher think Kagiso is Van Damme

12 September 2018 - 10:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Sipho Manzini plays the role of Mjekejeke aka Bra Jakes on 'The Queen'.
Actor Sipho Manzini plays the role of Mjekejeke aka Bra Jakes on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via The Queen

If we have learnt one valuable lesson this week, it is that no one should mess with The Queen's Kagiso because the dude is pulling moves like Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Detective Vee was on a case trying to get the 411 on Kagiso when Bra Jakes and Schumacher told her about the man's super powers.

The pair weren't even there when Kagiso risked his life to save everyone from Diamond but they were all too happy to share how Kagiso had ducked, dived and roundhouse kicked his way to victory.

Vee didn't seem impressed by the statement but the Twitter streets were hosing themselves with laughter at the pair.

Ladies and gentleman - this is leadership!

Meanwhile the streets think that Kea should get Caster Semenya's gold medals after she chased a taxi carrying an injured Diamond.

Attention Connie & Shona | Zodwa Wabantu wants to join The Queen

Zodwa says her goal is to vosho with Petronella.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Queens! Seven snaps of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka

These images of the power women have gone viral.
Sport
2 days ago

IN MEMES | Diamond finally gets caught, now can someone kill him already?

Do these people know that Diamond is not the kind of person you save to "kill later?".
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again! TshisaLIVE
  2. Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26 TshisaLIVE
  3. The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X