'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video

A video of Sbahle Mpisane from her hospital bed, which showed her recovery has been removed by her family after they apparently received "malicious attacks" towards them.

Sbahle's brother, Andile uploaded a video of Sbahle speaking from hospital on Tuesday, where she could be seen thanking fans for their overwhelming support. Sporting a nice long weave, a black velvet gown and makeup - it was the first time that fans got a glimpse of Sbahle since her horror car crash last month.

While most fans were happy to see the star on the road to recovery many tweeps slammed Andile and her family for "forcing" her to be in the video when she was clearly still recovering.