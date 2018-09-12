TshisaLIVE

Ntsika Ngxanga pours his heart & vocals out in his open love letter, Awundiva

'Why do I feel like you are not hearing me when I say I love you?" asks Ntsika in his new solo offering Awundiva.

12 September 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about going broke.
The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about going broke.
Image: Instagram/Ntsika Ngxanga

The first introduction to music by The Soil's Ntsika as a solo artist is a heartfelt open love letter to his wife and he's explained to TshisaLIVE why he chose Awundiva as the leading single.

The song Awundiva features Vusi Nova and is a beautiful rendition by the vocalists.

"The song is really personal to me because it talks about me and just how much I love my wife. It's about me expressing just how much I love and when I keep telling her that I love her she always says she loves me back but I wanted to emphasize just how much I think, she doesn't understand the full effect of this love I have for her."

Ntsika said the love he has for his wifey is constantly growing.

"I love her not only from my heart but from my soul. The song is just me saying, please hear me when I say I love you because it's never the same, it increases daily. But I know she knows that I love her and I've loved her from the first time we met. Her beauty is everlasting and is new every day. The love I continue to have for her grows every day. My love for her is never the same as it was yesterday."

Ntsika said he was going to use his music to express his feelings and to give fans a real taste of who he is.

"I'm not the "out there" type of artist. I hardly ever share my personal life even on my social media. I don't go out much so the song is a glimpse of what is to come and the upcoming album will expose even the most sincere and honest part of my life."

Ntsika said a dream filled with music began his solo journey. Six months later he has twelve songs that he knew were meant for him and although he can't share at the moment there are also exciting collaborations in store.

"It will come out in God's time. I already have a song out and I am still in studio. The 12 songs from a sacred place that I have been gifted with are ready but I don't want the process to be rushed by timelines.

"Even if we were to say this is the only song I would ever release as a solo artist, I would be proud to say that it can stand as a full representation of who I am as an artist. But luckily for us I have a lot of music in me."

Watch this clip below with Ntsika and Vusi performing the Awundiva.

Distruction Boyz' Que on becoming a dad - 'I was a boy, now I'm a man'

"I can't describe how my life changed the moment I held him. It was like something was coming over me."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Malcolm X gave this KZN family R10,000 to fix their home

Malcolm X has struck again to give back to those in need.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Simz Ngema & Anga join Isidingo -Here's the tea

Come, sit down we wanna spill the deets.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lerato Kganyago on allegedly being 'stalked': I’m terrified, this is getting out of hand

"I'm not one to get scared but this has me crying now."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again! TshisaLIVE
  2. Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26 TshisaLIVE
  3. The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X