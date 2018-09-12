That Sandton billboard proposal is a stunt, fam #TaylaSaysYes
Sorry to break your hearts, but the Sandton billboard "proposal" that has grabbed the attention of many is not the heartfelt story y'all were hoping for.
Motorists have been inundating social media after the billboard went up earlier this week with the words: "Tayla Henshall, will you marry me?"
Has Tayla said yes yet? What an EPIC marriage proposal. So cool... #TaylaSayYes pic.twitter.com/vqBOreawG4— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) September 11, 2018
The big question was whether Tayla said yes. Some folks on social media even stalked the couple on Facebook and a profile came up. The profile showed the couple as "recently engaged."
#TaylaSayYes and she did. Aww love conquers all 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Ew2jBnNLTR— Berning Fortune (@Berns_Churches) September 11, 2018
But some folks sensed something was sneaky. After-all, who has R80,000 to spend on a billboard for a proposal? #Sarsaudit
On Twitter folks alluded to a new TV show and M-Net confirmed to TshisaLIVE that our suspicions were right.
"Watch the space. We believe all will be revealed within the next 48 hours," said M-Net's Nadine Moonsamy.
Eish. Sorry, fam.