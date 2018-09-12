TshisaLIVE

That Sandton billboard proposal is a stunt, fam #TaylaSaysYes

12 September 2018 - 10:36 By Jessica Levitt
Proposal or stunt? We're for the latter.
Image: Twitter/Zavion Kotze

Sorry to break your hearts, but the Sandton billboard "proposal" that has grabbed the attention of many is not the heartfelt story y'all were hoping for.

Motorists have been inundating social media after the billboard went up earlier this week with the words: "Tayla Henshall, will you marry me?" 

The big question was whether Tayla said yes. Some folks on social media even stalked the couple on Facebook and a profile came up. The profile showed the couple as "recently engaged."

But some folks sensed something was sneaky. After-all, who has R80,000 to spend on a billboard for a proposal? #Sarsaudit

On Twitter folks alluded to a new TV show and M-Net confirmed to TshisaLIVE that our suspicions were right.

"Watch the space. We believe all will be revealed within the next 48 hours," said M-Net's Nadine Moonsamy.

Eish. Sorry, fam.

