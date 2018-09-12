TshisaLIVE

'There's nothing as mediocre as Leanne Manas shem' - Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai claims Leanne Manas only holds her current position at the SABC because she benefits from white privilege.

12 September 2018 - 12:01 By Chrizelda Kekana
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai said Leanne Manas is "mediocre" and only holds her current position at SABC because she benefits from white privilege.
Image: Via Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai launched a scathing attack on TV personality Leanne Manas on Wednesday, calling her "mediocre". 

Taking to to her Twitter page Ntsiki said in her view, the SABC news anchor was mediocre and was only kept in her position as a result of "white privilege."

Ntsiki claimed Leanne was occupying a position that belonged to someone who would represent the black majority of Mzansi.

"Playing victim will not change the fact that the position you occupy belongs to someone who represents our country of a black majority." 

Leanne responded to Ntsiki's tweets by saying she's been observing how Ntsiki "hates on her for being white".

The Morning Live news anchor said she's seen the many times Ntsiki had put her down and that she hoped to meet with Ntsiki so that she could get to know her as a person and not "as a colour".

The "polite" reply from Leanne didn't put out Ntsiki's flame and instead it blew up into a whole wildfire.

Meanwhile tweeps on Ntsiki's TL went ahead and expressed their reactions to her statement.

The poet seemed to have a lot of people sharing her sentiments and an almost equal number of people accusing her of "attacking" Leanne for no particular reason other than loving (and living) to criticise people.

See some of the reactions below.

