'There's nothing as mediocre as Leanne Manas shem' - Ntsiki Mazwai
Ntsiki Mazwai claims Leanne Manas only holds her current position at the SABC because she benefits from white privilege.
Ntsiki Mazwai launched a scathing attack on TV personality Leanne Manas on Wednesday, calling her "mediocre".
Taking to to her Twitter page Ntsiki said in her view, the SABC news anchor was mediocre and was only kept in her position as a result of "white privilege."
Akere you think Leanne Mannas is good cos she is white? Or whatever she is ..but it's not black. Akere. Nothing as mediocre as Leanne Shem— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 12, 2018
Ntsiki claimed Leanne was occupying a position that belonged to someone who would represent the black majority of Mzansi.
"Playing victim will not change the fact that the position you occupy belongs to someone who represents our country of a black majority."
Leanne responded to Ntsiki's tweets by saying she's been observing how Ntsiki "hates on her for being white".
The Morning Live news anchor said she's seen the many times Ntsiki had put her down and that she hoped to meet with Ntsiki so that she could get to know her as a person and not "as a colour".
Never met you - have heard about you & have seen how you hate on me for being white.— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) September 12, 2018
It’s ok - I’m ok with it. I’ve never commented on the numerous times you have put me down. Maybe one day we can meet & you may just like me as a person & not as a colour. Take care ❤️ https://t.co/IX7QUuAsy6
The "polite" reply from Leanne didn't put out Ntsiki's flame and instead it blew up into a whole wildfire.
You report the news everyday and you've never heard of Ntsiki Mazwai? Lol! Leanne you're EXCELLENT at your job sisi 😂😂😂continue— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 12, 2018
We have met many times but white privilege means that you don't need to keep up with current affairs in SA..... https://t.co/WFl9El4HDa— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 12, 2018
I did not go to your TL...... and the fact that uyahlabeka means even know YOU know this is damn white privilege you're eating from— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 12, 2018
White privilege!!!!!!!! Leanna and Jane same whatsapp group and the guy on Kaya fm in the morning https://t.co/lP4imqY3eL— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 12, 2018
Meanwhile tweeps on Ntsiki's TL went ahead and expressed their reactions to her statement.
The poet seemed to have a lot of people sharing her sentiments and an almost equal number of people accusing her of "attacking" Leanne for no particular reason other than loving (and living) to criticise people.
See some of the reactions below.
Ntsiki Mazwai is the most hateful person on planet earth. Who tf hates on Leanne Manas (sp) ? All she does is read the news & mornings bearable for kids countrywide on Morning Live.— Nasi S Baby (@sipthesethingz) September 12, 2018
Guys in your fight against racism, sexism, homophobia, colourism, etc guard your heart. Constantly feeding off the negative energy can turn you into the Ntsiki Mazwai's of this world. Sometimes take time off and try 'love' the very people you're fighting.— Bakang (@Bakangonline) September 12, 2018
Ntsiki you are the last person to call people mediocre aowa 💀.— Gerry Malatji (@GerryMalatji) September 12, 2018
Dude this is Africa!! In Germany, Russia, Norway and Finland black people don't run shit!! Why is it that in Africa we are so ready to allow and defend white people who are in positions and own business that many other black people could be running!!?!! Un-brainwash yourself!!!!— Ari Nyide (@NyideAri) September 12, 2018
Every family has a “Ntsiki Mazwai”— 👑KING🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) September 12, 2018
That one family member who has an issue with your employment or graduation.
“Its good but it happened so late” pic.twitter.com/o6y2QP3HLh
You don't have to meet Ntsiki Mazwai for anything. The only woman she doesn't hate is her sister Thandiswa, and ONLY because they're sisters https://t.co/5QlZ5EByY0— 愛 (@LeratoAi) September 12, 2018
WOW! I think Ntsiki Mazwai will one day drag her own sister here. She really comes for anything that’s talented. She’s allergic to people prospering. My God 😂😂😂😂😂😂— Kagiso Phokane (@iamkagi_styles) September 12, 2018
Leanne Manas put Ntsiki Mazwai in her place & Moghel disappeared with her tail between the legs. pic.twitter.com/YM91IfNnfO— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) September 12, 2018