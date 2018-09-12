Watch out Machine Gun Kelly! Eminem's coming for you with a diss track
US rapper Eminem is warming up the mic and is planning to hit back at Machine Gun Kelly with an explosive diss track, the star revealed on Wednesday.
Eminem recently released an album where he addressed Machine Gun Kelly's public comments about his daughter on the track Not Alike. Machine Gun Kelly hit back with a diss track called Rap Devil.
From the moment the track dropped earlier this month fans have been rushing Eminem to respond.
And just as many believed the rapper hadn't missed his opportunity, he told US radio star Sway that it is coming.
"Now I'm in this f**king weird thing, because I'm like, 'I've got to answer this m**herfucker,'" he told Sway in a teaser for the interview.
Eminem has confirmed that he’s going after MGK, never been so excited before. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZUqCIoHAgi— Marc (@QuatroMarcky) September 12, 2018
Speaking about his rivalry with Machine Gun Kelly Eminem revealed that the reason he was gunning for his nemesis was "a lot more petty" than just over comments he made about Em's daughter.
"You know you go down the wormhole of YouTube and whatever right? So I see 'Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem's daughter' or whatever right? So I'm like, 'What the f*ck?' I clicked on it. Then he starts doing a press run basically about Hailie. I'm like, 'What the f*ck? Yo, my man better chill.' So that's not why I dissed him. The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that."
The full reason will be revealed in the second part of the interview.
While he has his diss book out, Eminem might want to also write a few lines for SA duo Die Antwoord, who posted their own video dissing Eminem last week.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit language