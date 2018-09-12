Watch out Machine Gun Kelly! Eminem's coming for you with a diss track

US rapper Eminem is warming up the mic and is planning to hit back at Machine Gun Kelly with an explosive diss track, the star revealed on Wednesday.

Eminem recently released an album where he addressed Machine Gun Kelly's public comments about his daughter on the track Not Alike. Machine Gun Kelly hit back with a diss track called Rap Devil.

From the moment the track dropped earlier this month fans have been rushing Eminem to respond.

And just as many believed the rapper hadn't missed his opportunity, he told US radio star Sway that it is coming.

"Now I'm in this f**king weird thing, because I'm like, 'I've got to answer this m**herfucker,'" he told Sway in a teaser for the interview.