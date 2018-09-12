Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile signs a deal with DJ Tira

Singer Rethabile Khumalo has taken a massive step in her music career and signed with DJ Tira's label Afrotainment and her famous mom couldn't be prouder.

The star caught the eye of the music mogul after a brief stint on Idols SA and during several performances since the competition.

The company announced the signing on their social media pages recently and explained they were investing in the future of SA music by bringing Rethabile on board.

"It is with great pleasure to announce another addition to the Afrotainment family from Soweto, Johannesburg. Rethabile. Her single officially drops on the 14th of September titled Nomathemba. We can't wait to make beautiful music with you."