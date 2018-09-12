Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile signs a deal with DJ Tira
Singer Rethabile Khumalo has taken a massive step in her music career and signed with DJ Tira's label Afrotainment and her famous mom couldn't be prouder.
The star caught the eye of the music mogul after a brief stint on Idols SA and during several performances since the competition.
The company announced the signing on their social media pages recently and explained they were investing in the future of SA music by bringing Rethabile on board.
"It is with great pleasure to announce another addition to the Afrotainment family from Soweto, Johannesburg. Rethabile. Her single officially drops on the 14th of September titled Nomathemba. We can't wait to make beautiful music with you."
Rethabile said the move was a dream come true.
"I am very excited and very grateful. I have been in the industry for some time now but I have been underground. You know so many doors have been shut in my face but this makes it worth it. I am really blessed and honoured to be part of the (Afrotainment) family."
As the daughter of musician Winnie Khumalo, Rethabile has always been close to the music industry and ma said she was over the moon at what her daughter had accomplished so far.
"She has worked very hard from Idols till now and it is starting to pay off. She is talented and Tira has seen that. He has one of the best eyes for talent in South Africa and the things he has accomplished with his artists are incredible. I am so proud of her," Winnie told TshisaLIVE.