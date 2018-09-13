Another one! Black Coffee 'honoured' by DJ Awards win

DJ Black Coffee has continued to dominate in the Best Deep House DJ category at the annual international DJ Awards, winning the prize for a third year in a row.

Black Coffee beat out the likes of &Me, AndHim, Damian Lazarus, Blondish and Maya Jane Coles to win the the award in Ibiza on Tuesday.

Taking to social media shortly after the win Black Coffee said he was honoured by the award and thanked his fans for their support.

"Honoured to be named the Best Deep House DJ for the third year in a row at the DJ Awards. It wouldn’t be possible without your love and support! It means the world."