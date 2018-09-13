Boity's alter ego Bazooka B* has more in store for rap fans

While many have criticised Boity Thulo's rap ability and even dragged her for some of her bars, the presenter turned rapper told TshisaLIVE she knew from the get go that rap would not be an easy space to enter into.

Boity promised that her single Wuz Dat was only the first of many to come, the follow up single might even come before end of 2018.

"I think for me the most important thing is to chase your dreams. For me that is truly all it was. I didn't even think about it as me being "brave". Yes, those are elements that were there but it was more a thing of if I don't do it now I might look back 20 or 30 years later with the question, 'what would have happened?" and I don't want that."

Boity explained that her main aim was chasing her dream but she was not blind to how vulnerable the space would make her.

"To step into a space that I knew would leave me so vulnerable and open to so much criticism wasn't an easy decision. But I've also been pleasantly surprised by how much love I have received and with the topping charts - it has been so affirming for me."

Boity, who told TshisaLIVE that her rap alter ego actually goes by the name of Bazooka B* said she eventually chose to release Wuz Dat as Boity because she's just a different face of her big brand.

"The name Boity is my brand name and under the umbrella of my brand is all these different elements which include acting, fashion...you know the different collaborations and music as well. I also didn't want to start from scratch and confuse people."

While many have already tagged her as the SA version of Cardi B, Boity made it clear that she had to intention on sounding like anybody other than herself.

"It's not like I was trying to be different. I sound like myself so for me with songs moving forward is just to make sure that my tone is consistent. So that I own it. Also more than anything I'm just gonna go for it and I need to record more songs. Not necessarily to impress people but to show that I didn't just enter this space.

"I'm not just walking into this space to be disrespectful and be like, 'Yah! I can do this because I am in the entertainment space already. I really respect the space and the craft. I don't take for granted that people have shown me so much love. It just makes me want to work so much harder moving forward."