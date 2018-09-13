IN MEMES | Can The Queen writers please balance Shaka?

Even though Mmabatho irritates tweeps they have decided she can't die because Shaka has already been through the most and they won't handle seeing him devastated.

As both the Mabuzas and Khozas came together to be there for Mmabatho, who has one foot in the grave after she was shot, more unexpected news was announced. It was found that Mmabatho is actually pregnant and Shaka may be faced with a tough decision soon.

Will he save Mmabatho or his unborn child? Will they both make it or will they die?

Twitter is crossing fingers that The Queen writers (or God) balance Shaka for real this time.

The guy lost Linda just after they wed and now fate seems to want to give him the same outcome but Twitter ain't ready.