IN MEMES | Can The Queen writers please balance Shaka?
The man has been through the most already... give him a break already!
Even though Mmabatho irritates tweeps they have decided she can't die because Shaka has already been through the most and they won't handle seeing him devastated.
As both the Mabuzas and Khozas came together to be there for Mmabatho, who has one foot in the grave after she was shot, more unexpected news was announced. It was found that Mmabatho is actually pregnant and Shaka may be faced with a tough decision soon.
Will he save Mmabatho or his unborn child? Will they both make it or will they die?
Twitter is crossing fingers that The Queen writers (or God) balance Shaka for real this time.
The guy lost Linda just after they wed and now fate seems to want to give him the same outcome but Twitter ain't ready.
When ever Shaka says Makhoza😍😍😍❤❤❤ #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BIsfj9bME5— 29 September🎂 (@phuluphedz1so) September 12, 2018
Mare kante Shaka o loiwa ke mang?? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3BAXGll3bB— tlammysa (@TlameloMere) September 12, 2018
Honestly Shaka has gotta slaughter a cow🙆the dude's bad luck is on steroids yohh #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Myl1xWdDcP— Bestorado (@Bestorado) September 12, 2018
Really Shaka "what did I do to deserve this" awuth ngiku balance'ise real quickly;you killed Jacobeth remember??? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Obv5oEntr7— No.1 Pansula (@SkhanyisoTheOne) September 12, 2018
Shaka is cursed I tell you #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/FejFFrtiMt— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) September 12, 2018
Congratulations Shaka&Mabatho😊😋...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/4apZSmnKUN— sphokaxpearl🐝 (@siphokax) September 12, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Donald_leng (@Donald_leng) September 12, 2018
Pls don't kill Shaka junior toe Imagine how cute the child will be with Mmbatho's genes pic.twitter.com/Tn1Aq9wKOG
#TheQueenMzansi hate hospitals remember sitting on my mom bedside and asking her to fight for my sake but she couldn't 😭😭😭😭, shaka makes me feel emotionally shame it's painful pic.twitter.com/XuZnKm9BqM— Granny mmakosha (@Lwandla) September 12, 2018
Shaka should ask God to balance him real quick #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZFLXs4tPpO— Lesego (@TSedirwa) September 12, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi le ge Mmabatho a ka swa Shaka ena will find love again next week and get married gape gape gape 🤣 pic.twitter.com/537NLzBTpu— Katalia (@MissDeepKatalia) September 12, 2018
Why always you Hlase (Shaka) #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zsVOxWXpYw— OyamaSept360 (@OyamaSept360) September 12, 2018
Mara Shaka le ena Kgale a bolaya bana ba batho Ankere ke karma #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1MbGo2kYO1— Lesego (@TSedirwa) September 12, 2018