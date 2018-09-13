Reeva Steenkamp’s sister slams Oscar docuseries creators for using 'bloody' pictures - report

In an interview with Mail Online Simone labeled the series as "insensitive" for using pictures of Reeva's body, as well as pictures of a blood spattered bathroom.

"My parents are not young at all. I am worried this will have a terrible effect on them. My father has been really unwell recently and has heart problems. My question is how did these documentary people get their hands on police photographs of my sister's body?" she asked.

Simone said she did not see the purpose of the film other than inflicting pain on her family.

"I don't understand why his film has been made. She was killed five years ago and you would think that everything that needed to be said has been said now. I spend a lot of time shielding my parents from what is on the internet about Reeva. We don't need pictures of her blood stains to be seen at all after such a long time."

Oscar is currently serving 13-years in prison for murder. This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn Oscar's six-year prison sentence, arguing that it was "shockingly low" in December 2017.

According to TimesLIVE prosecutor Andrea Johnston argued that the disgraced athlete did not show remorse and had not told the Pretoria High Court why he had shot Reeva.

"He should have taken the court into his confidence and said‚ ‘This is why I did it’. With nothing more‚ there is no gut-wrenching remorse."