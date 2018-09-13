TshisaLIVE

Reeva Steenkamp’s sister slams Oscar docuseries creators for using 'bloody' pictures - report

13 September 2018 - 14:45 By Chrizelda Kekana
Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp
Image: Reuters

Reeva Steenkamp's sister, Simone Cowburn has lambasted the creators of the four-part Amazon Prime docuseries Pistorius for using grisly crime scene photos of her sister's body. 

The docuseries which is based on Oscar Pistorius’ rise to worldwide stardom and his fall from grace after the murder of his girlfriend Reeva in 2013 was released last Thursday. 

WATCH | So... what does Oscar Pistorius' crime have to do with apartheid?

A four-part docuseries based on Oscar's story is set to be released today.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

In an interview with Mail Online Simone labeled the series as "insensitive" for using pictures of Reeva's body, as well as pictures of a blood spattered bathroom. 

"My parents are not young at all. I am worried this will have a terrible effect on them. My father has been really unwell recently and has heart problems. My question is how did these documentary people get their hands on police photographs of my sister's body?" she asked.

Simone said she did not see the purpose of the film other than inflicting pain on her family.

"I don't understand why his film has been made. She was killed five years ago and you would think that everything that needed to be said has been said now. I spend a lot of time shielding my parents from what is on the internet about Reeva. We don't need pictures of her blood stains to be seen at all after such a long time."

Oscar is currently serving 13-years in prison for murder. This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn Oscar's six-year prison sentence, arguing that it was "shockingly low" in December 2017.

According to TimesLIVE prosecutor Andrea Johnston argued that the disgraced athlete did not show remorse and had not told the Pretoria High Court why he had shot Reeva.

"He should have taken the court into his confidence and said‚ ‘This is why I did it’. With nothing more‚ there is no gut-wrenching remorse."

Doccie explores what Oscar Pistorius tragedy revealed about the new SA

Four-part documentary series, 'Pistorius', draws parallels between the disgraced paralympian’s life and South Africa's rebirth as the rainbow nation
Lifestyle
4 days ago

WATCH | So... what does Oscar Pistorius' crime have to do with apartheid?

A four-part docuseries based on Oscar's story is set to be released today.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Oscar Pistorius' bid to appeal murder sentence dismissed

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius’ application to appeal against his 13-year sentence for the murder of his ...
News
5 months ago

10 murder cases that gripped SA in 2017

From a young man accused of killing his family, to toxic lovers and even cannibalism, there are 11 murder cases that gripped the country this year.
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. First glimpse of Sbahle Mpisane since horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  2. Nicki Minaj breaks her silence on Cardi B fight TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again! TshisaLIVE
  4. Revealed | Cassper doesn't own the #FillUp trademark and can't take action TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah on Serena Williams: What's a coach for if a coach can't ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X