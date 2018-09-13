TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mzansi finally gets a looksie at Thembi Seete's man

13 September 2018 - 12:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thembi Seete has been glowing like a woman in love and Mzansi has finally gotten a glimpse of her man.
Image: Instagram/Thembi Seete

While Thembi Seete has successfully managed to keep her bae and baby away from the public eye, one really great picture of her and her reported bae, Collen Mashawana has surfaced. And the pair look stunning together!

Thembi and the businessman have reportedly been romantically and have apparently been spotted out together on several occasions. In May Sunday Sun reported that Thembi and Collen had taken things to the next level with an engagement. 

"Collen has introduced her to his family and they've moved in together. He takes care of her and addresses her as his wife," a source told the paper.

Collen describes himself as an "African Philanthropreneur" in infrastructure on social media and is the founder and executive chairman of Afribiz Invest. 

Thembi has kept her little family so close to her heart that Mzansi didn't find out she was expecting until her baby shower.  TshisaLIVE then confirmed earlier this year that Thembi was expecting her first child but she has kept a low-profile ever since the news emerged.

Thembi later revealed that her baby Dakalo had arrived on Mother's Day.

"I had to be present enough to live in every moment with you. From carrying you for 9 months to giving birth and watching you grow into your own person & learning who God has created you to be on a daily basis. Honestly, there couldn’t have been a better time for God to grant me the most precious gift of my life. #Dakalo you were worth the wait. God truly was and he continues to be in control," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Anyway, Thembi also usually credits her snaps on Instagram as being taken by "Chocolate (like the emoji)" and well... chocolate can also be used to describe a yummy, dark skinned man... So 1 plus 1 is two right?

It's always amazing when love wins!

Don't they look good together? Wow!

The pair also had fun together at the wedding, you can check out their cameo appearances in Cashflow Ngcobo's Insta Stories.

