Taking a stand | SA Guild of Actors to speak for artists' rights in parliament

South African actors are at their wits' end over being exploited in an industry they are passionate about and together with the SA Guild of Actors led by Jack Devnarain and Florence Masebe they will state their case in a public hearing in Cape Town.

After years of complaining in hushed tones at events and taking to social media to rant, South African actors finally have a chance at igniting a process that could change the current set up that allows them to be exploited in their work space.

Actors have spread the awareness about the big step that could change the entire industry by posting one message on social media.

"It's 2018 and I still do not have the right to own my image or share in the profits of its distribution. We need to change this. That is why I support SAGA’s submission to adopt the Performers Protection Amendment Bill."

Jack, who is most popular for his Isidingo role as Rajesh Kumar took to Twitter to announce the history making moment for SA actors.

"I will be with SAGA in parliament on Thursday the 13 of September motivating for the adoption of the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. This bill will allow South African actors to claim a residual income for their work on an audiovisual medium," he said.