#UyangthandaNa | Hade! Bra Kilo it was never love, she just wanted data
Lesson of the day: If she gives you her tens because you promised data, buy the data and buzz off. Thanks.
Watching Uyangthanda Na?'s Bra Kilo get shut down without remorse was one of the most awkward things for tweeps to experience on Wednesday night's episode of the dating show.
Bra Kilo, who revealed he was a survivor of an almost fatal car crash poured his heart out to his crush on national TV.
Bra Kilo's intentions seemed pure but when he explained that he had never met the girl in question face to face, Twitter knew it wasn't going to end well.
He only got the girl's number after he promised to buy her data on Facebook. The girl, who wanted the manna from heaven data gave her tens and the convo made its way onto WhatsApp.
As Twitter predicted the girl was never into Bra Kilo and also had a boyfriend. She shut him down so mercilessly that Bra Kilo was even willing to be a side guy. Shu!
Twitter had a mixed reactions.
Most of them felt sorry for Bra Kilo, while others couldn't believe sis was only here to ask about the data and airtime that never arrived. The streets were a mess with memes.
