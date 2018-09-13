TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's five Supa Mega moments from the Fela in Versace vid

That Fela In Versace music video is a whole vibe!

13 September 2018 - 11:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA's music video for Fela in Versace is lit.
Image: Instagram/AKAworldwide/Austin Malema

AKA hardly ever disappoints with the visuals for his music and the much anticipated Fela In Versace music video was no different!

The music video, which has been number five on the worldwide YouTube trends list is super well-packaged. The visuals embody everything the song is - the vibe and the beat match the visuals and it still has all the typical hip-hop ingredients.

AKA released the video on Wednesday afternoon.

You have your fast cars your hot babes, sha sha aka your money being thrown around (hopefully that ain't trademarked... *hides*) and the gentlemen that are dripping sauce and swag!

The styling is too nice with the gents dressed in their Sunday best at different parts of the city in the vid.

There are a lot of stand out moments in it but here are five of the best.

AKA's one true love: Performing

RIP Linda "Pro" Mkhize

That skhothane/we look fly AF swag in Versace! *nice*

That silent shade: Sha Sha with R100 and R200 notes... *we see you!*

*Sings* Mandela in Rarri!

Watch the video below:

TshisaLIVE
