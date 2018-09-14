TshisaLIVE

Busiswa gets emotional as she remembers how Khanyi Mbau encouraged her

Khanyi always believed that Busiswa was a star even before Mzansi knew her name.

14 September 2018 - 10:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
Busiswa thanked Khanyi Mbau for uplifting her with her words when she needed it.
Image: Instagram/Busiswa

A compliment from Khanyi Mbau brought up feelings of nostalgia and gratitude in gqom musician Busiswa as she remembered how Khanyi had affirmed her talent back in 2012 when she really needed the encouragement.

Khanyi took to Twitter praise Busiswa's work ethic and uniqueness as an artist and when Busiswa saw the tweet, it took her her straight down memory lane. 

Busiswa shared that over six years ago on the music video set of DJ Zinhle's My Name Is, Khanyi was the one who helped her get rid of the nerves that threatened to dim her performance.

"I remember on set of My Name Is video shoot in 2012 which was my first ever video shoot… I had no outfit, no hair, bad makeup and performed like a nervous wreck. You pulled me to the side and said, 'Girl you're a star now show us that. Relax and work.' You're encouraging me still & I'm crying. Thanks sis," she wrote.

Busi explained on Metro FM that back when gqom was still 'an underground' sound she found herself in Durban and got introduced to it. She said she was spotted by beat makers at a poetry session and recorded a song S'yaphambana, which happened to be heard and loved by Oskido.

"So when DJ Zinhle was set to release her song My Name Is, which was supposed to be an instrumental single. Then Oskido was like, 'Nah man where's that girl... where's that voice,'" she said.

She said she got a call telling her that Oskido wanted her in studio and on the same night got on a flight to Jozi. Busiswa later signed under Oskido's record label Kalawa Jazmee and the rest is history.

In case you need a refresher... here's the legendary song and music video that officially launched Busiswa!

