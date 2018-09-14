Busiswa gets emotional as she remembers how Khanyi Mbau encouraged her

A compliment from Khanyi Mbau brought up feelings of nostalgia and gratitude in gqom musician Busiswa as she remembered how Khanyi had affirmed her talent back in 2012 when she really needed the encouragement.

Khanyi took to Twitter praise Busiswa's work ethic and uniqueness as an artist and when Busiswa saw the tweet, it took her her straight down memory lane.

Busiswa shared that over six years ago on the music video set of DJ Zinhle's My Name Is, Khanyi was the one who helped her get rid of the nerves that threatened to dim her performance.

"I remember on set of My Name Is video shoot in 2012 which was my first ever video shoot… I had no outfit, no hair, bad makeup and performed like a nervous wreck. You pulled me to the side and said, 'Girl you're a star now show us that. Relax and work.' You're encouraging me still & I'm crying. Thanks sis," she wrote.