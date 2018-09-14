TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Rachel Kunutu is ready to go get 'her man' & Twitter's here for it!

Problem is... that man ain't really hers #OperationSetena.

14 September 2018 - 07:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rachel Kunutu is ready to get her "man" back.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

One thing that's clear is that Rachel Kunutu has come a long way from the shy, little girl Skeem Saam viewers met in the first season. Now she's a woman on a mission and her end target is to get her blesser.

When Rachel first dated the way older and rich businessman Marothi the pair weren't a great fit. Viewers were in agreement that it was clearly a blesser and blessee relationship, which was toxic for both of them.  

However, fast forward to 2018 Rachel is all "grown" and finally thinks she's ready to handle Marothi. The problem is Marothi has long moved on and has made it clear to Rachel that he's "taken and spoken for".

But sis ain't about that life, she's set her mind on getting her boo back. Whether or not she'll win is obviously a mystery at this point but the ride there is sure to be interesting.

As always Twitter was ready with the memes:

