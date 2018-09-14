IN MEMES | Rachel Kunutu is ready to go get 'her man' & Twitter's here for it!
Problem is... that man ain't really hers #OperationSetena.
One thing that's clear is that Rachel Kunutu has come a long way from the shy, little girl Skeem Saam viewers met in the first season. Now she's a woman on a mission and her end target is to get her blesser.
When Rachel first dated the way older and rich businessman Marothi the pair weren't a great fit. Viewers were in agreement that it was clearly a blesser and blessee relationship, which was toxic for both of them.
However, fast forward to 2018 Rachel is all "grown" and finally thinks she's ready to handle Marothi. The problem is Marothi has long moved on and has made it clear to Rachel that he's "taken and spoken for".
But sis ain't about that life, she's set her mind on getting her boo back. Whether or not she'll win is obviously a mystery at this point but the ride there is sure to be interesting.
As always Twitter was ready with the memes:
Rachel is on a mission to get her man back. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/v6BQjg7eGo— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) September 13, 2018
What is with Rachel and stalking Marothi? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/OcmyYZ6QlP— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) September 13, 2018
#SkeemSaam grandparents are the best, the talk Koko mantsha just had with rachel.— Ms Tsoaela (@Tebello09203804) September 13, 2018
Young and Stupid vs old and wiser!! pic.twitter.com/ub6jhIZmca
Rachel assaulting meneer’s personality #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Aj7wGwp5jC— Moeketsi Mofokeng (@CountryLegend91) September 13, 2018
Mapitsi o gana Rachel strong. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rGHAzl4IjN— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) September 13, 2018
Candice looks way taller than Rachel. Kanthe how short is Rachel bathong?! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0bBruZGFFa— Queen Sugar 🍧 (@Matseliso_Nyane) September 13, 2018
Thank you Koko for telling Rachel the Truth!!! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ud36gRDoXR— Nkwanyana Sbuda_LA (@sbuda_la) September 13, 2018