IN MEMES | Twitter's convinced The Queen's Jerry will never learn his lesson
The guy keeps chasing his sole heart-breaker but ke as'kho lapho.
All Twitter could say after Thursday night's episode of The Queen was, "Ereng jealousy mo ngwaneng?". This after Jerry Maake went ahead and confronted Zack, who is Vee's new man.
As a policeman and a man who generally is bad at this feelings game Jerry hardly ever acts out on his feelings. But when he heard just how serious Vee and Zack were his jealousy got the better of him and he pinned it all on the suspicion that Zack is a "bad man".
*Well, he is kind of bad but that's beside the point now because for the first time in a while Vee is kinda happy.*
According to Jerry his sole reason for hating Zack is because he's a drug dealer!
#TheQueenMzansi "O rekisa diritibatsi"— Vuyolwethu Kiviti (@Vuyo_Kiviti) September 13, 2018
~Jerry Maake🙌😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/fXCye8AZlZ
But Twitter won't be fooled... they know the truth and had the memes to say it.
Jerry's bitterness is not necessarily about Zack eyidrug dealer, it's something more than that. If your ex starts dating someone new and is trying to move on, let them move on don’t be bitter like Jerry that shit is not fair wethu. MOVE ON!!! It's part of life !! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/POh8IMcDYS— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) September 13, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi hahaha pelo ereng mo Jerry? pic.twitter.com/FygCFtlTKk— Refilwe Mokgethi💖 (@FifiiGirl) September 13, 2018
Hahaha Jerry "stay away from my detective" 😂😂😂. Zach has taken over, you were too slow.— PRECIOUS (@awkwardprecious) September 13, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bim5sgRZT5
Who was there wen She miscarried?? When Her Ben 10 Died? When She Lost Her Memory? When she Needed a Place to Stay?? Jerry, Jerry, jerry.. And this Is how She Thanks Him?? Sad. Move on wena Jerry 😭😭😭 #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/IbreG7uLlc— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) September 13, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Jerry's Jealousy bathong 😂 pic.twitter.com/l8uBejUj9Y— Carson Queen💛👑 (@brooklyn_canon) September 13, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Jerry and Zack😂😂😂 man to man pic.twitter.com/vuAtkTP0FD— S h a l l y💐 (@shalom_Magwaza) September 13, 2018
Aaaawuuu shame , Jerry #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/94XAn6KdGL— 👑 (@LifeOfFortunate) September 13, 2018
Jerry should never ever risk his life again for this woman..yandi dika uVuyiswa s'ka man! Nxla @TheQueen_Mzansi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yQCYYZGW1N— invincible CA(SA) (@TphendaneP) September 13, 2018
The way Jerry is saying Zack is selling drugs always makes me laugh 😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Oav5fcdm7C— Sipo (@Johnnie10874278) September 13, 2018
I'm sure Connie Ferguson is behind the script writing for the way Jerry is treating Vuyiswa.😂😂 I'd also be jealous and flip the script.. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zO7olqx8fR— Ellona Tiisetso McDoody (@Mc_Doody) September 13, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Jerry should stop obsessing over Vuyiswa.. she's not worth it man pic.twitter.com/llsRJPb1h4— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) September 13, 2018
Jerry's desperation is getting too much, he would just mess up the whole case against Zak. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8v80g4X8UK— Ndavhe Ramakuela (@ndavher) September 13, 2018
Jerry sis'stalker ngoku..uthando thixo.😂😂 @TheQueen_Mzansi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VzmHGwfEMh— invincible CA(SA) (@TphendaneP) September 13, 2018
What the hell JERRY!!!😂😂#TheQueenMzansi— Kefiloe Mokuoane (@Lady_LolZ) September 13, 2018
"My Detective" pic.twitter.com/Iw3qfitSl9
#TheQueenMzansi— Sbu Mavudla🇿🇦 (@SMavudla) September 13, 2018
Will Jerry ever at least smile for a change? pic.twitter.com/ojS6by9jow